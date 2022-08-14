WATCH: Cause of Utah ‘Boom’ Caught on Camera as Massive Meteor Burns Through Atmosphere

Crazy video footage emerged showing what seems to be a meteor burning through the atmosphere over northern Utah. The incident generated an incredibly loud boom heard by thousands in the area.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, residents from Orem, Utah to southern Idaho heard the blast, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

Snowbasin Resort wrote on Twitter: “Did you hear that loud boom this morning? Our web cams captured this meteor flying over Snowbasin!” The resort then posted the video depicting the meteor falling over the mountains. The video can be viewed below.

Did you hear that loud boom this morning? Our web cams captured this meteor flying over Snowbasin! ☄️ pic.twitter.com/Dgv0W2Vd4H — Snowbasin Resort (@SnowbasinResort) August 13, 2022

Utah Governor Spencer Cox quickly assured local residents that the boom didn’t result from seismic activity or military exercises.

The National Weather Service/Salt Lake City tweeted a satellite image showing reddish pixels that likely show “the meteor trail/flash.”

NWS Salt Lake City also shared “video confirmation” of a meteor in a later tweet with footage. The image reveals a “blueish fireball,” followed by a massive booming sound.

Many others took to social media to share their images or footage of the streaking images across the sky.

While Snowbasin Resort’s video doesn’t contain sound, viewers can clearly see the tailed image streaking downward across the sky, a bright light emanating from it. The sparkle looks out of place in the mid-morning sky.

One Salt Lake City resident named Matt Blank shared a video to Twitter where the booming sound can be heard. In the video, while you don’t see the meteor, you here a popping or blast sound from Blank’s Ring doorbell camera.

“Boom video. My money is on high altitude meteor that blew up when it hit the atmosphere,” Blank writes.

Boom video. My money is on high altitude meteor that blew up when it hit the atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/2LmOGkpMXf — Matt Blank (@msbutah) August 13, 2022

Utah Residents on Booming Sound from Meteor

Wendi Melling, resident of South Salt Lake, headed out the door Saturday morning when she heard the loud sound. She described it as a “loud deep booming sound,” followed by rumbling noises.

“I thought I heard something fall in the house. I have since searched the house top to bottom and the only thing I’ve found was one slat from our wooden fence that had fallen, so that’s a relief,” Melling wrote in a Facebook message.

She also stated that the blast sounded like sonic booms she had heard before. She described the rumbling noise as similar to slow, rolling thunder. Melling claimed that the rumbling noise that proceeded the boom lasted only three or four seconds.

Then, Melling went to check on her husband after the noise, who she found asleep. She later found out about the incident being a meteoric one via social media.

“That was concerning news on a beautiful Saturday morning, but also very interesting,” Melling said. “I’m so relieved to find it likely wasn’t an earthquake because I feel like we had more than our fair share of quakes and aftershocks in 2020.”