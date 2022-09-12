WATCH: Child at Rocky Mountain National Park Walks Right Up to a Moose

Yellowstone National Park has become infamous for attracting a multitude of “tourons,” a creative combination of “tourist” and “moron.” However, the below clip actually comes from Rocky Mountain National Park. The footage shows a young girl, filmed by her mother, walking right up to a female moose. Check it out.

It’s one thing to approach a moose yourself. But it’s another entirely to encourage your child, as you film a potential mauling, to approach a moose.

The videographer that originally captured the video at Rocky Mountain National Park narrated the clip in disgust.

“Let’s watch a moose maul a little girl,” the park visitor quips while recording.

Per the post, the family of “tourons” completely disregards standard rules about keeping your distance from the park’s largest mammals. The series of hashtags encourage Rocky Mountain National Park visitors to keep a safe distance from animals like moose. At a minimum, visitors should keep a distance of 120 feet, or three bus lengths, between themselves and these animals.

Viewers commented on the clip with critiques of their own.

“I wonder why people visit these places and think it’s a petting zoo,” one viewer commented, resigned. Another added, “Why don’t city ppl STAY in the cities!”

Personally, I’m not sure it’s a matter of your home environment as it is just common sense. Regardless, we can thank the tourons of Rocky Mountain National Park for showing us exactly what not to do when observing a moose.

Rocky Mountain National Park Begins Annual Meadow Closures Ahead of Elk Rut

With some national parks‘ tourists seemingly intent on getting themselves injured or killed, the National Park Service does what it can to prevent as many catastrophes as possible. And with Rocky Mountain National Park’s annual elk rut getting underway, officials have begun initiating their annual meadow closures to keep park visitors safe.

The meadow closures began on September 1st. The closures mean that various backcountry trails and more isolated areas off of established roads remain inaccessible to the public during specified hours of the day.

Affected areas of Rocky Mountain National Park so far include Horseshoe Park, Upper Beaver Meadows, Moraine Park, Harbison Meadow, and Holzwarth Meadow. These specified areas will be closed off to the public between the hours of 5 p.m. and 10 a.m. These areas will reopen as the annual elk rut winds down on October 31st.

Park officials are required to close these specific areas each year as male elk become extremely aggressive and territorial during this time of the year. While these animals are not afraid to defend themselves when they feel it necessary at any other time of the year, they become even more defensive, or shall we say offensive, in the early- and mid-fall.