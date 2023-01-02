WATCH: Chilling Video Shows Moment Tiger Shark Charges Unsuspecting Swimmer

In like something eerily similar to Jaws, one swimmer came terrifyingly close to losing their life after a tiger shark was seen near the shore at an Australian beach. Drone footage captured the creature at Hillary’s Dog Beach near Perth in Australia on Dec. 28.

In the harrowing footage shot by Sam Wood, viewers can see the lurking predator in the crystal clear waters just several feet from unassuming swimmers. In addition, the animal was seen heading straight for one woman at one moment in the video. However, she got lucky when the shark turned around and darted away.

“I was worried that this could be an attack, and obviously I was quite scared,” Wood said following the shark sighting.

According to the Aussie, he was out filming with his drone about 250 feet away from the beach. When he spotted the lurking shark, he darted down to the shore. Later, all swimmers ran out of the water, and luckily no one was attacked.

Aussies sound off on tiger shark sighting, saying it’s unsurprising to them

After the shark sighting made the evening news, many users took to social media to post a comment on the sighting. Many Western Australian locals chimed in, saying it’s not at all unusual to see this kind of shark so close to the shore.

“Over a six-month time period, I’ve seen six sharks … Now I just don’t swim anymore,” one user wrote.

Another added: “No surprise to me. I’ve seen stuff like this in life. I’ve seen rays and sharks over 5 ft come within 2 ft of swimmers in waist-deep water and not have a clue.”

A third person noted: “I was under the impression that western Australian waters were full of sharks and ones that like the shallows. I love the coastline there, but I wouldn’t go swimming.”

2022 saw an uptick in shark sightings in Australia & the U.S.

As many people know, Western Australia is no stranger to shark attacks. In the fall of last year, a man had his arm ripped apart after being bitten by a shark. At the time, he was out spearfishing.

However, it’s not just the Aussies who’ve seen an increase in shark sightings and attacks. Back in the United States, the country’s east coast was inundated with a massive uptick in shark attacks. From Florida to New York, it seemed like no part of the Eastern seaboard to safe. For instance, in Florida, one viral clip showed several menacing sharks swimming. At the time, they were around multiple swimmers in the water at a Jacksonville beach.

The clip was taken in August at Neptune Beach in Jacksonville. It shows multiple sharks swimming just several feet from the beach, where kids are playing nearby.