WATCH: Christmas Moose Makes Surprise Doorbell Cam Appearance in Washington

A moose paid a visit to a Spokane, Washington, community on Christmas Day, and a homeowner caught the trespasser on Ring camera. Wildlife officials are using it as a way of reminding the public that the animals are common in the area and can be incredibly dangerous.

Curtis Hampton got a notification that someone or something was walking through his yard just before midnight on December 25th. When he checked, he saw that a full-grown moose was walking in his front yard and munching on food. The animal then moved into his side and backyard. Once it was behind Hampton’s house, it stood for a few minutes before walking back through the front yard and away from the house.

The homeowner was initially panicked that the giant animal would wander near his pool and fall in. But the moose never made it that close to the water. Instead, it took shelter under Hampton’s porch awning before leaving.

It’s still unclear what the moose was eating. But they’re known for foregoing apples left on trees after harvest. So it may have made its way into the community while looking for the fruit.

Moose Sightings are Common in Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho

According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDWF), seeing moose near residential areas is common in Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho. There were about 5,000 living in Washington alone when officials last counted in 2015. People often assume they’re safe and docile animals based on their typical demeanor. But moose can be dangerous and sometimes even deadly.

While the animals seem slow-moving and aloof while grazing in the wild, their mood can change in an instant if they are startled or threatened. When angered, they charge, trample, and kick their assumed threat. And because they weigh hundreds of pounds and sometimes come with massive, sharp antlers, experts warn people to stay far away so as to not trigger a response.

If you find yourself close to a moose, you should stop and move away slowly. You should also make your presence known by talking calmly and backing away in the same direction you came from. It’s important to remain facing the animal—never turn your back on a moose.

If the animal charges, get behind the nearest stable structure, like a tree or boulder, or get inside a vehicle. If a moose knocks you down, roll into a ball and protect your head. Stay still until the moose leaves. Also, moose are highly agitated by dogs. So always keep them on a leash while walking and bring them inside if a moose is in the area.

In most cases, you can simply watch from inside if a moose wanders onto your property. But if the animal sticks around for too long, shows signs of aggression, or appears injured, you should call authorities immediately.