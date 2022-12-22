WATCH: Chunky Bear Cub Adjusts Trail Camera, Captures Great Footage

This adorably chunky Minnesota bear cub decided to step in and adjust a trail camera this fall, and it looks like the forest animal knew what it was doing! After moving the trail cam to another angle, the officials with the Voyageurs Wolf Project which is the agency that originally set it up got some pretty amazing wildlife footage.

Perhaps this adorable chubby black bear was stepping in to help out the experts at Minnesota Voyageurs Wolf Project. Did the little bear know exactly where its forest friends would be hanging out and move the camera accordingly? Not likely, of course. But it’s a fun scenario to consider.

According to the wildlife institution’s explanation, the “little chubby cubby thought our camera needed some strategic “re-adjusting” and figured it was the best bear for the job!”

The cub clearly has a lot to learn, the officials say, about setting up trail cams such as this one. However, it did a “much better job than most of its comrades.”

The Voyageurs Wolf Project then goes on to note that after the bear moved the trail cam, they caught some “very nice, close-up videos of wildlife!”

From Bobcats To Badgers, Wolves, And Wild Poultry, This Chubby Cubby Helped Capture It All On Film!

Sometimes, one sets up a trail cam and returns a while later to pick it up only to discover that it captured absolutely nothing during that time frame. The Voyageurs Wolf Project experienced pretty much the opposite, however, when not only did they get wildlife on video, but it was a chunky little bear that helped to make this happen.

First, the bear walks up to the trail cam and we get an up-close look at the animal, its ears, its nose, and then just some fur. When the bear moves we see that the camera has moved quite a bit.

At first, it looks like the project may be over as the camera is now pointing at some very thick brush. Initial thoughts are very likely to be that the wild animals the officials are trying to film wouldn’t be regularly spotted in the brush like this. They’d be more likely to stay in the clearing areas at which the camera was initially pointing.

Overall, the trail camera caught some amazing footage of wolves hailing from Minnesota’s Windsong Pack, a bobcat, a fisher, a badger, and groups of wandering bears. Not bad for a little bear’s first camera setup!