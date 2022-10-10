WATCH: Clueless Tourists Watch as Bison Climbs Onto Boardwalk Feet Away From Them

A group of Yellowstone National Park tourists seemed to be absolutely clueless as a large bison climbed onto a boardwalk just feet away from them.

Storyful News & Weather published the video, which showed tourists just on the Yellowstone National Park board way just not noticing the large bison walking up. They then walk around the animal as though they weren’t necessarily aware of what it is capable of. Claire McCauley, who originally recorded the video, was heard just expressing her shock over the boardwalk tourist’s reactions. “No one got hurt, thankfully. The parks make it very clear to keep a safe distance between the animals and yourself.”

After a man was gored by a bison this summer, Yellowstone National Park urged all tourists to always stay more than 25 yards (23 meters) away from bison at all times. The incident occurred when a man was walking with his family on a boardwalk. A bull bison charged the group.

“Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached,” the park stated. “When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space. Stay more than 25 yards (23 meters) away from all large animals and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in proximity.”

The man’s encounter with the bison was also the second reported incident in 2022 of a visitor getting too close. It was noted that the animal responded to what it perceived as a threat by gorging the man. The man did sustain an injury to his arm and was transported to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

One Way to Protect Yourself at Yellowstone National Park: Never Approach Wildlife

Yellowstone National Park has published numerous articles about making sure tourists do not approach wildlife during a visit to the park.

“The animals in Yellowstone are wild and unpredictable,” the park’s website reads. “No matter how calm they appear to be. The safest (and often best) view of wildlife is from inside a car. Always stay at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves, and at least 25 yards (23 m) away from all other animals, including bison and elk.”

Along with not approaching the animals, tourists are also encouraged to not feed any of the wildlife as well. “Animals that become dependent on human food may become aggressive toward people and have to be killed. Keep all food, garbage, or other smelly items packed away when not in use.”

It’s also advised that tourists do not park on the roads or block traffic. Not only does this cause a traffic jam, but it also impacts animals as well. “Use pullouts to watch wildlife and let other cars pass. Stay with your vehicle if you encounter a wildlife jam.”