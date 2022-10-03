WATCH: Coast Guard Rescues Four People Caught in Hurricane Ian’s Brutal Waves Near Carolinas

Rescue and recovery efforts have ensued both in Florida and in the Carolinas days after Hurricane Ian ravaged the states. New footage captured during the height of the Category 4 storm shows the Coast Guard enacting a dangerous rescue mission on the Atlantic coast, pulling four people from Ian’s brutal waves.

The video’s clarity isn’t the best given the rocking Coast Guard ship and the wind and rain pelting the rescuers. However, it does take in the dramatic scene at sea as Hurricane Ian prepared to make its third landfall. Daunting blue-green water rocks the boat relentlessly. Large waves make the man in the yellow life jacket bob in the water like the vessel rendered useless in the background.

After watching the video, people had two very different reactions. Some were grateful for the bravery exemplified by our nation’s Coast Guard. Others, however, questioned why the people rescued had even been out on the water in the first place.

“Our coast guard rocks!” one commenter wrote. Another said, “God bless USCG.”

More prominent though were comments about why the four rescued boaters had been out during Hurricane Ian’s approach.

“So where’s the common sense here?” a third viewer asked. “Why in the hell would you be on your boat in the ocean during a hurricane?”

“Great time to go out for an excursion,” a fourth person quipped.

Though we can’t help but wonder ourselves why these boaters were out on the water during Hurricane Ian’s approach, we are certainly grateful for the hard work of our nation’s Coast Guard, first responders, etc. as rescue and recovery efforts begin to unveil the real impact of Hurricane Ian.

President Joe Biden Visiting Florida Following Hurricane Ian

Many are calling Hurricane Ian one of the worst to ever strike the United States in recorded history. And while we continue to wait for further clarification on that, the damage sustained in the Sunshine State is so severe that President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are set to pay a visit there.

In addition to Florida, the presidential couple will also visit Puerto Rico. While Cuba sustained much of the damage from Hurricane Ian in Central America, Puerto Rico was completely ravaged by Hurricane Fiona just a few weeks before. The Bidens arrive in Puerto Rico on Monday and will then travel to Florida on Wednesday.

Speaking out about the most heavily affected regions of the U.S., Biden said in a statement during the Congressional Black Caucus Awards dinner Saturday, “Our hearts are heavy. The devastating hurricanes, storms in Puerto Rico, Florida, and South Carolina. We owe Puerto Rico a hell of a lot more than they’ve already gotten.”

Referencing the mainland U.S., he continued, “It’s not just a crisis for Florida. It’s an American crisis…I just want the people of Florida to know: We see what you’re going through and we’re with you.”