WATCH: Colorado Moose Destroys Tree While Trying to Scratch an Itch

A moose in Steamboat Springs, Colorado was caught on video scratching an itch and destroying a tree in the process. In the viral clip, the animal stands outside of a home and rubs its antlers against tree branches. The tree violently shakes and dispenses leaves across the yard. David Dietrich caught the incident on camera.

The moose then snaps a branch while thrashing against the tree, and more leaves fall on the ground.

However, this clip demonstrates the sheer power of these massive animals, which can grow up to 7 feet tall and over 1,500 pounds. The largest confirmed bull moose was one shot at the Yukon River in 1897. This one weighed a whopping 1800 pounds and measured 7 ft. 8 inches.

Only two species of bison outrank the moose in size among extant terrestrial animal species.

Recently, a Michigan man headed out West on a moose hunt. However, things went horribly wrong.

A Michigan man named Casey West left the state and headed to Alaska for a moose hunt trip. However, on one of the days of his excursion, he and two other individuals were involved in a terrible plane crash. Fortunately, all three people escaped without major injuries. Images of the incident can be seen here.

West, a nurse at Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc, was absolutely thrilled to embark on the hunt of the lifetime in Alaska.

Michigan Hunter Survives Bush Plane Crash on Alaskan Moose Hunt

However, his wife, Samantha wasn’t so thrilled. She increased her husband’s life insurance policy ahead of the trip. She was very concerned over the safety of a bush plane. It marked by far the biggest risk of such a trip. Around 10 crashes occur per season in these planes.

However, her fears ended up being well-founded. West said that flying by bush plane was the only way to get there. He also told her that getting in a car accident was more likely. that flying by a bush, or float, plane is the only way to get around Alaska, and a car accident would be more likely.

West and his two companions then arrived in King Salmon on September 11.

The next day, a bush pilot flew them without incident to Unit 9E. This is a game management area in the Alaska Peninsula.

However, the next time they flew in the plane after a day’s hunt, things went horribly wrong.

Then, West described what happened next as the plane rose from a lake containing 15-foot embankments on three sides.

“The pilot was pulling at the lever to get the plane up, and I said, ‘Oh my God, we’re gonna hit the bank.’ And we hit it so hard, we shot up into the air 70 to 80 yards, spinning and then nosedived right into the Earth.”