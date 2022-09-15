WATCH: Coral Snake Completely Devours Rival Snake Seemingly Bigger Than Itself

This coral snake completely devoured another snake that looks even bigger in this insane video posted to Instagram.

“A highly venomous blue malayan coral snake totally absorbs a pink-headed reed snake,” the caption reads. “It’s quite obvious that this guy never learned to share.”

In the crazy clip, the creature slurps down the other snake in impressive fashion. The dead snake slithers down the predator’s belly with precision, looking like a conveyor belt running into the open mouth.

Plenty of users took the comment section to voice their opinions on the crazy encounter. “I honestly thought it was eating itself 🔁,” they wrote.

“Beautiful colors tho,” another wrote.

“Dude was hungry 😢,” another person said.

One person commented with a snake-themed math equation. “🐍+🐍=🐍,” they wrote, using the snake emojis.

Others were more concerned with the Radiohead reference in the caption, where the account wrote: “How To Disappear Completely.” That’s the title of a Radiohead song from the album Kid A, released back in 2000.

“Still no comments about the Radiohead reference? I’m disappointed guys 😢,” one person wrote.

Snake Dies After Eating Rare Venomous Centipede

Scientists rarely find a rim rock crowned snake (Tantilla oolitica) in the wild in North America. However, one of the rarely-seen reptiles was discovered in a state park in Florida. The sight wasn’t exactly what scientists were hoping for, though, because the critter had died in a grotesque way.

When a visitor to the John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park on Key Largo found the dead snake on Feb. 28, they saw a strange sight indeed. The snake had choked on a giant centipede that was still lodged partway down its gullet. The centipede, which had been swallowed headfirst, was also dead.

Many believe the snake choked on its large meal considering the centipede was about one-third the size of the reptile. However, it also could’ve died due to a lethal does of the centipede’s venom, researchers suggested in the journal The Scientific Naturalist .

Rim rock crowned snakes are nonvenomous creatures. They have black heads and pinkish-tan bodies that measure 6 to 11 inches (15 to 28 centimeters) long. They can be found only in the Florida Keys and along the state’s southeastern Atlantic coast, according to the University of Florida’s Department of Wildlife Ecology and Conservation .

The creatures have been on Florida’s list of threatened species since 1975. The last living specimen was spotted in 2015. However, the last recorded sighting was a dead one killed by a cat. This is according to lead study author Kevin Enge, an associate research scientist with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.