WATCH: Couple Saves Lake Erie Seagulls Trapped in Ice After Historic Blizzard

A Buffalo couple freed a total of sixteen seagulls after a deadly storm hit in the area. Some of Lake Erie’s many seagulls were trapped in ice after the harsh winter weather.

Alex Macarthur and Seamus Gallivan, a local Buffalo couple, were able to use a chisel and hammer to save the gulls.

The video claims that the birds were all stuck to the ice by either their feet, wings, or tail. In one clip in the video montage, we see the couple chip away at the ice and a seagull thankfully waddling away after being freed.

Dozens of seagulls were trapped in ice on the shore of Lake Erie after Buffalo was hit with a blizzard. This couple saved them with household tools. https://t.co/UJJg0LtKAM pic.twitter.com/k9JBEu5vM2 — CNN (@CNN) January 3, 2023

Another video clip in the montage shows the couple releasing one bird into the wild. They had brought this bird back to their home to “unfreeze” its wings, according to the video. We see a clip where they have the bird in a box, ready to set it free. The bird scoots forward and eventually flies off after being prodded by the couple.

It seems the couple had named that particular seagull “Tammy,” as they referred to it as such throughout the clip. Eventually, we see footage of the bird soaring high in the sky.

“It felt really, really, great, to watch them at least try to get their bearings again,” Alex Macarthur said in the clip. “Because of course it’s traumatic and they’re in shock from being trapped like that for such a long time. So you know it felt great to at least help them get free again.”

People React to Viral Video of Couple Saving Seagulls

Plenty of users reacted to the viral video in the comments, with most lavishing praise on the couple. However, some people seemed upset with the couple, revealing that they weren’t fond of seagulls.

“Good humans,” one person wrote, adding a heart emoji. Another person agreed, writing: “I love this kind of news!”

One person joked that the seagulls need to return to their natural habitat, but he wasn’t talking about a beach or lake shore. “And then returned the gulls to McDonald’s where they belong.”

Others compared seagulls to rodents. “Do you really need to save those flying rats?”Another wrote: “Should’ve just let them die. Seagulls are just rats of the sky.”

