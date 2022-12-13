WATCH: Coyote Has Priceless Reaction After Spotting Trail Cam

This coyote from Canada’s Yukon Territory jumped out of its skin when it spotted a motion-sensor trail camera in the wilderness, and its reaction is pure comedy.

The coyote was walking along in the woods when it spotted one of the camouflaged cameras of Yukon Wildlife Cams. The canine reacted quickly, jumping back and then darting off out of sight.

“Coyotes are known for being wary of trail cameras as this one demonstrates with a rather animated response upon that sudden realization,” David Troup of Yukon Wildlife Cams wrote Monday on Facebook.

In the footage, the coyote briefly sizes up the camera before running away from the perceived threat. However, while this trail camera couldn’t hurt a fly, the coyote is smart to be wary of it. You can watch its hilarious reaction below.

Troup explained in the comments section that his cameras are well disguised. However, he said animals like coyotes are incredibly adept at noticing oddities. He said: “Inevitably wildlife can detect peculiarities in their environment, whether it’s by sight, sound or smell.”

One viewer called the coyote’s behavior as playful, while plenty made comparisons to their dog. One person wrote their dog reacts the same way “when he sees me approaching with the ear-drop bottle.”

Troup monitors several trail cameras showcasing the Yukon’s creatures as they move through the area’s remote wilderness.

People React to Coyote’s Hilarious Movements

“It seems as though that one has excellent survival skills,” one person wrote in the comments.

“Oh wow, interesting. I had a group that passed my camera in Southern Oregon quite often and never seemed to take notice,” another person noted.

Another commenter argued that the coyote was merely being playful. “It’s not scared of the camera. It’s just being playful. I have seen dogs do that when they get a sudden burst of energy.”

The coyote is listed as least concern species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. This is because of its wide distribution and abundance throughout North America. The species is very adaptable and has started moving into ranges occupied by humans, such as urban areas in the eastern U.S. and Canada.

The animal is primarily carnivorous. Its diet consists of deer, rabbits, hares, rodents, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and fish.