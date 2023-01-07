WATCH: Coyote Spotted Calmly Hanging Out on Roof of Car

Sometimes a coyote needs to take a beat and enjoy the warm sun in the middle of the day. This is exactly what this coyote is determined to be doing, it seems. At least, this is what a recent video shared on Twitter shows us. In the hilarious clip, the wild animal takes a beat to chill on the roof of a car.

Nothing To See Here, Folks!

The large coyote sits atop the car, looking as chill as ever in the surprising Twitter post. However, this doesn’t seem to be a moment of pure relaxation for the animal. The coyote sits upright on the roof of the vehicle, seemingly scanning the area for something.

“This coyote sitting on a car tho,” quips the recent Twitter post.

This coyote sitting on a car tho pic.twitter.com/tLXTa12Lqo — Russ McSpadden (@PeccaryNotPig) January 5, 2023

Is this coyote looking out for would-be adversaries? Or, is this animal on the offense, looking for a small animal to pounce on for a midday snack? It’s hard to tell, really since – as with all wild animals – the unpredictable nature of this coyote means that it’s hard to tell what their motives are right away.

Coyotes can be a source of concern in many areas throughout the US. A fact that becomes clear in this Twitter clip showing the Arizona coyote relaxing on the car. The concern grows as the animals begin to get comfortable with people and neighborhoods, moving closer to civilization and looking for prey. Coyotes can hunt small animals, and have even been known to attack small children.

Never Feed These Sneaky Predators And Make Sure All Potential Attractants Are Not Present In Yards

While coyotes are common in many areas throughout the country, there are ways to try and keep them out of populated areas. Or, at least make sure they aren’t drawn to your property. According to wildlife officials, it’s important to take care to not feed these wild animals. It is also very important that all possible attractants be kept out of area yards. If by chance one runs into a coyote in their neighborhood, there are steps that can be taken to push the animal away.

According to wildlife experts, making yourself big in an effort to intimidate the wild animal is key during an encounter with a coyote. It is also important to be loud and intimidating to the predator in order to try and scare them away, back into the wilderness. However, if attacked by the coyote it is important to fight back as hard as possible.