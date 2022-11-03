WATCH: CPW Officials Rescue Limping Buck From Metal Ring

Colorado wildlife officials came to the rescue of a whitetail buck with its hoof caught through a metal ring. By the time they had arrived on the scene in a resident’s backyard, the scrap metal had already begun to cut into the deer’s back left leg and drew blood. In order to avoid infection and perhaps even more serious conditions like tetanus, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers worked quickly yet gently to free the animal of its bond.

On Monday, October 31, CPW Officer Travis Sauder and Technician Jaimie Sommerfield responded to a call regarding an injured and limping deer. The buck appeared to have a yellow tag on its ear, although it’s not clear whether it belonged to a particular farm.

According to the CPW Southeast Region, the department tries its best to avoid sedating any animal because it becomes groggy, even after receiving a reversal drug. The “groggy” animal is then subject to other hazards, particularly roadways. However, in this case, Sauder and Sommerfield knew they would need to have full control of the animal in order to help it. So, the CPW experts reluctantly administered a sedative in order to keep the buck calm during the procedure.

Watch as the wildlife officials work to free the deer’s hoof from the metal ring.

Watch as @COParksWildlife Technician Jaimie Sommerfeld tries to gently slide the metal ring over the hoof. When that fails, she starts cutting it with tin snippers until it breaks free. She and Officer Travis Sauder were as gentle as possible to the sedated buck. 2/3 pic.twitter.com/pzoyk3fche — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) November 1, 2022

Colorado Wildlife Officials Made Sure to Clean and Treat Buck’s Hoof Before Reversing Sedative

At first, Sommerfield attempted to slide the ring off of the deer’s hoof as it lay on its side. Soon, though, she realized that she couldn’t remove the ring in this manner without causing further damage. Likely, the buck’s hoof was already inflamed and irritated, as visible in the clip.

Thankfully, though, the team had a pair of tin snippers on hand and instead went to work cutting the ring open. It’s not clear where this piece of metal came from, though, in the comments, the CPW stated that deer often step in yard scraps and decorations, making rescues like these all too common.

“Wildlife in general get trapped in sports nets and more,” the department added.

Of course, Sommerfield had to work delicately as she maneuvered the snippers around the buck’s wounds. One false move could have made the injury much worse, particularly as the team struggled to cut the final portion of the metal ring. Clearly, though, this was far from the wildlife officers’ first run-in with a trapped and injured animal. Once they were able to remove the ring, they finished off the rescue by cleaning and treating the open wounds just above the buck’s hoof.

With a shot of a reversal drug and a nudge to the hindquarters, the deer slowly awoke and got back on its feet.