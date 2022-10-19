WATCH: Crazy Florida Man Dances With Alligator in Waist-Deep Water

In this insane footage posted to Twitter, a crazy Florida man dances with an alligator in waist-deep water. And by dancing, we literally mean dancing. The pair looks to be box-stepping across the water as the gator locks fingers with the man in a completely upright position.

The gator leans its head on the man for leverage, and it seems the man does most of the work. However, the alligator surely is enjoying the dancing, and online viewers are, too. As of October 18th, the video has 2.9 million views on Twitter.

The six-second clip ends with the man twirling the gator around in an enclosure it’s kept in. While the post online doesn’t feature a source, we can assume this man was some sort of handler familiar with the animal, and we definitely don’t recommend ever trying this.

“Florida man strikes again,” the post’s caption reads. The viral clip can be seen below.

Tons of users then commented on the insane video. “There’s not many guarantees in life but I guarantee you won’t see me doing that,” one person commented.

“Just when I thought I’ve seen it all. This man in love with a gator,” another said.

Florida Driver Cruises Down Highway With Massive Alligator Strapped to Back of SUV

In this viral photo on Twitter, a Floridian drives down the highway with a huge dead alligator strapped to the back of their Chevy SUV. Another driver then snapped the picture over Labor Day Weekend while driving south of Melbourne, Florida.

The massive creature was knotted up from its shuttered snout all the way to its tail and did not appear to be alive, Click Orlando first reported on the strange incident, stating that the huge creature didn’t appear to be alive. Its snout was tied shut and a few cables corralled its body inside the small trailer the Chevy SUV towed. The gator’s body takes up the entire length of the vehicle and then some. The hunters folded the gator’s tail back toward the car to make more room.

Karen Kress drove behind the vehicle and snapped a photo of the incredible sight.

However, there seems to be a simple explanation for the picture: gator hunting season.

Floridians near the end of alligator hunting season. Many believe that the gator had been killed and was being transported home by a hunter.

From August 15 to November 1, people with valid permits from Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission can hunt the reptiles.

More than 15,000 people apply for a small amount of permits each year. The commission offers only 7,000 permits each year, according to Space Coast Daily. The Sunshine State contains an estimated 1.3 million alligators.

View the crazy photo below.