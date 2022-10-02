WATCH: Crazy Person Brushes a Wild Coyote

A TikToker posted an ill-advised video of them brushing a wild coyote with a comb.

In the video, the man repeatedly calls the coyote a “stray dog,” and claims he’s always wanted to rescue one. It appears that he’s joking and that he knows the creature is a coyote.

The coyote turns and flashes its teeth multiple times. Even so, the man continues brushing the coyotes fur.

Then, after being brushed for a few moments, the coyote scurries away and cowers against the wall of the house. The animal seems to be visibly shaken. One commenter reported to know the man personally and claimed the man has now adopted the critter, but that’s unverified.

Other users took to the comment section to react to the crazy video footage.

“Cute coyote… how did you get him to stay like that?” one person asked.

Another commenter suggested that the animal was hungry. “He probably wants food,” they wrote.

“The stray dog is so happy that’s he’s showing his teeth. I bet he feels so blessed,” another said.

“Playing a dangerous game,” another wrote.

“He was not smiling guy,” one person said, seeming to warn the poster.

“The coyote liked that brush, never felt that kind of treatment. It wanted to be mad tho,” he said.

Coyote Stuck in Car Grille Until Neighbors Call for Help

A woman in Lake County, Illinois hit a coyote with her car, and apparently didn’t stop driving, according to local wildlife officials.

According to Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation’s Facebook post, the collision occurred around 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 25, in Lake County, which is about forty miles north of Chicago.

The driver continued home with the coyote stuck in the grille of her car. Reportedly, neighbors then noticed the coyote and called for help.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office and animal control arrived to the scene to free the coyote. The coyote suffered “significant injuries to his right rear paw.” The animal also had signs of internal injuries, local authorities said.

Wildlife officials said coyotes never act aggressive when rescued. Instead, they normally act scared of rescuers.

“Please always stop when you hit an animal or if you think you might have hit anything!” wildlife experts urged.

Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation also shared a story of a similar situation involving a coyote named “Vern.”

“For those of you who might remember, we had a similar situation many years ago with Vern,” the group wrote in their Facebook post. “Vern was struck by a car and also lodged in the grille. The gentleman drove to work with the coyote in the grille of his car.”

“When he arrived at work, his coworkers told him that there was a fox (which turned out to be a coyote) in the grille of his car. Waukegan Animal Control extricated him and brought him to us for care.”

The group reported terrific news for Vern. “Vern had sustained three broken legs and his rehab was extensive but he made a full recovery and was released months later.”