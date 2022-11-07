WATCH: Crazy Tourists Surround Bull Elk To Take Selfies

As is common for tourists in Estes Park, Colorado, this bunch unfortunately crowded a wild bull elk to take selfies with the animal.

The town known for being the gateway to the Rocky Mountain National Park is also known for cringe-inducing tourist moments.

The town’s bustling elk population is chronically disturbed by an influx of tourists always trying to get as close as possible to the animals.

In the video which lasts over two minutes, tons of tourists walk right up near an elk herd. For one period of the video, a little girl gets very close to a wild bull elk without guardians nearby. The young girl observes the sleeping elk from a few feet away. However, luckily, nothing happened in the video, although it could’ve been worse.

You can watch the video below:

These elk aren’t like most deer you may spot in your neighborhood. These animals can weigh up to 750 pounds and are known for being territorial, especially during the rutting season.

During the elk rut, it’s a good idea to avoid all males, who become more aggressive around this time of year.

Elk rutting season occurs when the males attempt to dominate and earn the right to mate. This often results in clashing among males. Bulls become particularly aggressive and release powerful pheromones. They also display their muscular antlers, necks, and bodies prominently.

Two Young Men Charged with the Slaying of Trout, Bull Elk

Back in August, Ty Robert Lewis, 18, and Richard Van Meter, 20, were detained after investigators connected them to numerous poaching incidents near Great Falls, Montana. The incidents include the poaching of a trophy bull elk and a trout stabbing at a hatchery in the area, according to the Great Falls Tribune.

Less than a month after the reported fish-murdering incident, FWP started receiving calls about a string of elk-poaching incidents on private ranches near Butte, Montana. Then, investigators discovered two separate cases involving poaching elk. In both incidents, the elk heads with antlers were removed from the body and transported from the scene. The criminals then left the elk body to waste and rot in the field.

Lewis admitted to poaching one of the trophy bulls with Van Meter’s rifle. He stated that Van Meter held the bull’s head while he cut it off. He later admitted to slaughtering another bull elk on a different ranch near Butte. Lewis stated that he stashed both elk heads in an abandoned cabin. When investigators searched the cabin, they found the two elk heads. Investigators also retrieved Van Meter’s gun from his apartment. The gun matched the caliber used to kill the animals.

In all, the men face 17 fish and game violations ranging from unlawful possession or transfer of game animals to license violations and failure to obtain landowner permission for hunting.