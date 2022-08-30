WATCH: Crocodile Charges at Man in Terrifying Gatorland Encounter

A man at Gartoland Park in Orlando, Florida, got the scare of a lifetime when a crocodile charged out of the blue.

The park posted a now-viral clip of the terrifying incident on Facebook. In it, a Cuban crocodile named chainsaw runs full speed toward an unidentified man. The man turns a tight corner, which causes the reptile to relent. In the end, no one was injured.

The park does not specify who the man is or why he’s in the enclosure. Some people believe that he may be an employee. However, he is not wearing a Gatorland uniform.

The video has racked in nearly 2 million views as of writing. And 1.4K people have commented on the video to express their shock. In all, people are in disbelief at the speed and agility of the crocodile.

“Wow … I have never seen a gator actually almost gallop run.. Amazing!” one person wrote.

“I didn’t think they ran like that,” another added. “Thought it was more of a ‘waddle’ than a run. Slow motion really shows it well.”

“It’s like a leopard,” someone else added.

Chainsaw the Cuban Crocodile is Critically Endangered

Crocodiles can typically run 11 miles per hour. But a Cuban crocodile like Chainsaw can reach speeds up to 22 mph. Luckily for any possible prey, the animal can only maintain a chase for brief periods of time. Typically they can sprint for 100 feet. Because of this, they tend not to hunt quick-moving animals.

“Gators ambush predators and have the ability to move really fast but only for a short amount of time,” another Facebook user pointed out. “So don’t expect them to stalk you for very long or at least on land. They conserve energy first and foremost.”

The species is also one of the most aggressive of all crocodiles, despite being the smallest. It usually only grows up to 10 feet long, while larger varieties can get as big as 20 feet long.

The animal is capable of using its tail to leap from below the water and catch birds or other mammals that are sitting on overhanging tree branches, according to Smithsonian National Zoo. And if all of that doesn’t sound horrifying enough, they’re also prone to cannibalistic tendencies.

The Cuban crocodile can live as long as 75 years and lays around 30 to 40 eggs at a time. But unfortunately, the long lifespan and large nests are not keeping the population strong. The animal is currently listed as critically endangered. At this time, there are only an estimated 3,000 to 6,000 left in the wild.