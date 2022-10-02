WATCH: Crocodile Emerges From River to Face Off With Huge Python

Crocodile Versus Python. As two of nature’s fiercest predators, it sounds like the perfect dream face-off. But, fortunately for you, it’s anything but a dream. A viral video captured in India shows the moment a crocodile and a python face off in a hair-raising battle. Check it out.

According to india.com, pythons like the one in the clip above are common around the water. They can often be spotted near creeks, lagoons, rivers, and even man-made dams. This particular python is black in color and medium-sized. Further, water pythons are powerful reptiles, capable of taking down both saltwater and freshwater crocodiles.

However, in this fight, the outlet states the saltwater crocodile, which has the strongest bite force of any animal on the planet, clearly took the win. Of the two animals, the crocodile reacted lightning-quick. He rapidly became the first to strike in the impending battle and locked its jaws around the equally terrifying python. Per the outlet, this isn’t surprising as crocodiles, large water predators, tend to beat snakes like these in battle.

Overall, the video, which has now been viewed more than 47,000 times, shows nature’s true power. It proves that even the deadliest predators aren’t always safe from attack.

Warthog Miraculously Avoids Death After Stealthy Crocodile Attack

Pythons aren’t the only large animals that crocodiles like to feast on. Another viral video provides us with the ultimate jump scare as a warthog, stopping for a drink at a watering hole, just narrowly avoids becoming a stealthy crocodile’s lunch.

Featuring on the popular Instagram page Nature Is Metal, the video spends long seconds building up to the jump scare, the warthog watchfully taking in water when, all of a sudden, a massive crocodile launches itself from beneath the surface of the water. With its jaws wide open, it snaps several times at the warthog but the lucky creature is too quick on its feet, dancing out of the way of the reptile’s powerful jaws and speeding away from the watering hole.

Meanwhile, the crocodile, schooled in the warthogs’ agility, retreats back into the murky water, likely waiting to see what its next meal will be if not warthog. With its sharp, intimidating teeth on full display, the croc dives back beneath the water.

Viewers, taking to the comments, shared their awe at the crocodile’s reflexes.

“It is amazing to see the stealth [of the crocodile] and to blast out of murky water like that with such accuracy,” one viewer wrote. Another quipped, “All the crocodile friends laughed at him that night.”

I’m not sure if there were any crocodiles laughing after the encounter with the warthog, but if you turn the sound on and listen at the end of the video, it sounds like the reptile’s escaped lunch found his predator’s failure extremely humorous.