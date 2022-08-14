WATCH: Crocodile Struts in Front of Tourists With Antelope’s Decapitated Head in Its Mouth

In a viral video posted to Instagram, a crocodile is seen walking across a roadway with a decapitated antelope head in its mouth.

“Oh my God,” the people videoing the scene say as they behold the behemoth creature casually moseying along with the antelope head dangling from its grip. Another man on the safari trip starts laughing at the bizarre sight.

The video serves as a reminder of a crocodile’s prowess as a predator. Unfortunately for the antelope, it met its end in a violent way. You could assume the croc jumped into action while the antelope drank from a nearby body of water. However, there are plenty of ways the beast could’ve wound up with the antelope head. Yet, the crocodile ventures along and drags the antelope head with it.

One user agreed that the crocodile seems to be showing off his meal to the bystanders, seemingly on a safari trek. A line of cars watches the croc. Some take videos of the peculiar scene from the safety of their vehicles.

Plenty of Instagram users commented on the post, voicing their takes and jokes on the incredible moment.

Crocodile Mauls Man and Kills Him in India

One family in India mourns the loss of a loved one after a crocodile mauled the man to death. The man, 30-year-old Imran Diwan, visited the Dhadhar River in Sokhdaraghu Village in Gujarat, India, on August 7. However, a crocodile dragged his body under the water’s surface at some point during the visit.

Local media reports believe he may have slipped before falling into the croc-infested waters. In horrifying footage of the incident, eyewitnesses see the lifeless man lying above the water’s surface moving along the river.

In footage too disturbing to believe, the victim rolls onto his back in a matter of seconds. It’s then evident that the crocodile is moving the man’s body. Sadly, it seems to be dragging the man’s body towards the shore. Then, the croc emerges. A few moments after, he pulls the dead body underwater. A crowd of nearby onlookers watch in horror.

According to reports from local outlets, residents tried to rescue the man to no avail. They couldn’t find a way to remove the man’s body from the jaws of the beast. Once the fire department arrived, they spent hours searching for the man. His remains were recovered that night around 10 p.m.

Reportedly, Diwan is survived by his wife. Local outlets claim similar incidents have happened in the region in the past.