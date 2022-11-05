WATCH: Crocodiles Deal Wildebeest Calf Quick Death After It Gets Separated From Its Mother

In this viral clip posted to Instagram, a pack of crocodiles maul a wildebeest calf who gets separated from its mother.

In the background of the video, we see multiple wildebeests aggressively rushing up the riverbank, afraid of the encroaching crocodiles. Then, we focus in on a smaller wildebeest calf running through the river. As it crosses the river, it tries to split the bath of two crocodiles.

This was a rookie mistake for the young calf, and the last one he made.

An instant later, one of the huge crocodiles comes in from the side and mashes the calf’s head with its incredible bite force. A slow motion replay reveals that the calf was subdued with two quick snaps of the croc’s jaw. Blood rushes from the back end of the calf as the other crocodile catches up to it.

The gruesome viral clip can be seen below.

“You don’t have to be fast, you just need to be faster than the next,” one commenter wrote, reminding everyone of one of nature’s defining rules when evading predators.

Another user commented on the rush of wildebeests heading up the hill in the background. “The sheer panic of slipping down that hill…” they wrote.

Lightning-Fast Deer Narrowly Avoids Massive Crocodile’s Jaws

In this crazy video posted to Instagram, a lightning-fast deer narrowly avoids this crocodile trying to snag an easy meal.

The deer’s instincts kicked in quickly as it jerked out of the way instantly when the crocodile surfaced from the water.

After the deer jumps out of the way in a flash, the crocodile slowly recedes into the murky water, and the clip ends. It reminds the viewer how stealthy the huge animals can be. Moreover, the clip displays the sheer speed of one of these reptiles.

However, luckily, this deer’s instincts proved a millisecond too quick for the predator, and it lives to see another day.

The deer escaped what would’ve been sure death. Crocodiles have fierce jaws and a crazy bite force. Their deadly bite is also due to their razor-sharp teeth.

Crocodiles possess between 60-110 teeth at any given time. They go through about 4,000 in a lifetime. When a crocodile loses a tooth, a small replacement shortly replaces it. They are able to replace each of their 80 teeth up to 50 times over their lifespan, an incredible feat.

Crocodiles are mainly nocturnal hunters, but they will hunt at all times. They have excellent night vision. Their sense of smell and hearing are also very well-developed, which is displayed in this video.

Occasionally, crocodiles are cannibals. There have even been recorded cases of larger crocodiles eating smaller or younger crocs.