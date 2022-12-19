WATCH: Crowd Launches Giant, Human-Sized Snowball Down Stairs

Last week, England got nailed with a very rare winter snowstorm. This nasty winter weather caused issues all over the area, wreaking havoc on travelers and roadways. However, one group of citizens figured out how to make the most of the blizzard…designing a massive human-sized snowball and sending it careening down a steep set of outdoor steps.

A recent Instagram post shares this wild moment as the humongous snowball designed by some pretty awesome group effort, turns into a boulder, rolling down the stairs at a United Kingdon university.

The video depicts the moments as the crowd preps to send the massive snowball down the hill. However, several pics are very necessary before this. This much snow is a rare sight in the area. And, a humongous human-sized snowball is even more of a rarity!

The Snowball Didn’t Hold Up As Well As Everyone Thought It Would

In the video we see a large group of people get the snowball situated at the top of the steps. After snapping some pics and making sure all was clear on the steps, the group let go of the huge snowball. At first, it rolled very well down the stairs. However, it soon broke apart into tiny pieces.

According to reports, this whole moment was a spur-of-the-moment scenario when someone suggested they start to build a “big snowball.” Apparently, it all grew from there.

Snowballs Whiz Past Dolphins As Bills Fans Pummell The Field With Snowballs During Recent Game

Buffalo Bills fans are a passionate bunch. This is often apparent, sure. However, one recent event highlighted this even more as fans pummeled the field with snowballs during Saturday’s game.

This happened during the Miami Dolphin’s drive during the week 15 game. Bills fans started to toss snowballs at the Miami players trying to distract the team. It worked to an extent as the Dolphins eventually settled for the field goal on the drive.

It’s a wild moment no doubt, and based on the clips shared on Twitter, these weren’t tiny snowballs either. Of course, social media had a lot to say about the situation.

“Love it, this is a home-field advantage,” one NFL fan comments on the event.

Another fan wonders if a fan’s actions could lead to a penalty for the home team.

“Never thought I had to ask this,” the fan writes, “but is it a penalty if it hits a player during the play?”