WATCH: Curious Lion Cubs Are Baffled by Crawling Millipede

In this adorable video posted to YouTube, two lion cubs are absolutely enthralled with a millipede crawling near them.

The video begins as the camera focuses in on the crawling millipede. As the insect inches closer to the tail of one of the cubs, it flicks its tail upward. Both cubs keep observing the animal. According to the video itself, the encounter was filmed at Wala Wala Game Preserve in South Africa.

The cubs then back up as the millipede advances. They crowd around it from both sides, but the insect continues on, minding its own business. Eventually, we see one of the cubs stoop down to get a closer view of the millipede. The cubs both kneel down next to the insect.

A new angle shows that a third cub has ventured into the group to observe the millipede. All three lion cubs sit patiently and watch as the animal trudges along the dirt.

The lion cubs seemed amused and taken by the millipede. It’s almost as if they’re lounging around, watching their favorite television show. You can watch the clip below, which has already amassed 110,000 views in just 2 days.

However, it’s interesting to notice that these animals seem simultaneously enthralled with and disgusted by the millipede.

In the video’s description, senior ranger Nic Nel, who captured the video, explained the situation and the putrid odor the millipede releases. “While observing the sleeping lions. We noticed a small visitor appear in the middle of the pride – a millipede,” Nel reported. “Cats are curious animals. One of the cubs noticed this small creature moving along and moved closer to inspect the visitor. The reaction from this cub triggered a domino effect, and slowly all the little cubs made their way to this tiny millepede.”

People React to Video of Lion Cubs

He then explained that the millipede released a smell, which Nel explained is a “small amount of cyanide.”

Plenty of commenters reacted to the viral video. Some talked about how adorable the lion cubs are, and others talked about how the millipede protects itself from these lions.

“I love how they’re all fascinated with it but disgusted by it at the same time,” one person commented.

Another wrote: “May you all have this millipede’s confidence this year.”

One person said that the millipede was lucky to encounter the lion cubs instead of other animals. “The millipede is lucky he/she came across the fiercest animal on the plain, imagine if it had bumped into meerkats!”

Another commenter decided to educate the public with an informative comment about the specific type of millipede here. “Giant African Millipede – shongololo/chongololo is common local name,” they said. The commenter then explained that these millipedes protect themselves by either “curling up [or] excreting repugnatorial fluid to repel potential predators.”

“A great example of the noxious chemicals which, in its most minute traces, is an excellent deterrent to potential predators,” another agreed.