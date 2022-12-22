WATCH: Deadly Rattlesnake Attempts to Strike Snake Catcher

It’s a safe bet that most people don’t grow up wanting to become snake handlers as the job comes with obvious risks. However, we’re lucky that there are those out there brave enough to remove snakes from our yards on a daily basis.

For instance, while one snake catcher was working, they came face-to-face with an aggressive California rattlesnake. In a video making its rounds on the internet, viewers watch horrified as the creature lunges at the snake wrangler in slow motion. Check it out below, but be careful not to blink.

In the video, posted to the Facebook page So-Cal Rattlesnake Removal, viewers can see a rattlesnake preparing to strike the handler while in an enclosure with an open door.

Viewers can also see the serpent nightmarishly flicking its tongue and shaking its “rattle” as a warning sign to whoever is behind the camera.

According to Alex Trejo, the owner So-Cal Rattlesnake Removal, while it might be an unusual sight to the average person, it’s common to see one of these creatures up close and personal in areas where the species is widespread.

Snake on ‘alert’ flicks its tongue, shakes its rattler before lunging toward camera

“The snake was being filmed so the snake was on alert by the camera,” Trejo said about the incident.

Before they go after their prey, rattlesnakes usually coil their body and start to rattle their tail. Both behaviors act as a warning to others and to keep predators at bay.

In the caption of the video, someone wrote, “Don’t blink! This is one for the books! Without slow motion, this was lightning fast!”

Then, less than a minute into the clip, the rattlesnake thrusts toward the snake handler. After the snake strikes, the camera falls onto the floor.

While it’s unclear what exactly happened immediately after, it looks as if the snake handler’s phone was the victim.

The species is fairly common in California and are often seen in deserts or near the coast. In addition, you’re most likely to come across one during snake season. In California, it typically starts in the latter part of April as it gets warmer. However, there are encounters with the serpents in colder months.

For instance, this past fall, Trejo had a scary run-in with a rattler. After he removed one from someone’s home, his tools were covered in its venom.

A video of the incident was also shared on his Facebook. There, viewers can see the venomous snake going after his instruments.

“A customer saw the snake go into a large pile of wood. So when I arrived I started removing all the wood,” Trejo said. “Eventually I found the snake and was able to get it out quickly.”