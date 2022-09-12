WATCH: Deaf Dog Rescued After Falling 100-Feet Down Cliff

A deaf dog is safe thanks to emergency crews in Southern California who acted quickly after the pup tumbled down a 100-foot hill. The rescue was complicated due to the fact that the beloved pet was unable to hear rescue workers. The 8-year-old Australian Shepherd, Hobo, was rescued by the San Diego Humane Society after he reportedly fell into a ravine near his family’s home in Sorrento Valley. The San Diego Humane Society shared footage of the rescue on Instagram.

Julia Plant was out on a walk with her elderly dog near their Sorrento, California family property. Things took a turn when he suddenly ran towards something. “It was only about six feet and he turned around to come back up the hill and lost his back leg footing, and the next thing I know he went over backwards,” Plant told ABC News affiliate KGTV. According to the San Diego Humane Society, who received a call for help from Plant, Hobo fell around 100 feet down a hill into a ravine. When she realized there was no way to get down herself, Plant called for assistance.

Lt. Clint Ganus of the San Diego Humane Society Disaster Response detailed the rescue. “It was just not a good situation where the dog was, not for people or animals. It was in a very secluded ravine and there was a big drop off just below that,” Lt. Ganus said.

Rescuing the dog became quite an operation

The Emergency Response Team from the San Diego Humane Society immediately took action. “One of our Humane Officers responded to the scene first, climbing down loose rock to reach the dog,” said the San Diego Humane Society. “Realizing the hike up was too steep and dangerous, our officer called for backup.”

The ERT Technical Response Unit rushed to the scene. They set up safety lines so that they could rappel down the steep terrain and rescue the animal. “Five team members were required to cut the dog free from brush with a saw before securing him for the climb up,” the Humane Society explained.

Despite taking a tumble, Hobo was unharmed. However, the entire rescue process took four hours total. “When you get a win and you see the whole team happy and the animal owner with a big smile on their face,” Lt. Ganus said. “You do what you do, you go to bed and you’re happy with what you do.”

However, unfortunately for Hobo, Plant stated that she would be keeping a closer eye on the dog from now on. “I’m going to keep him on this very short lead. We’re in the process of putting up a fence just because of him,” Plant explained. “It was a miracle. I mean thank God for the Humane Society.”