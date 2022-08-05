WATCH: Death Valley National Park Flash Flooding Washes Everything Away in Wild Video

The name Death Valley National Park…doesn’t really invoke images of water. But the area went through a flash flood recently. Flooding can just happen in an instant and the outdoors can be scary when it happens. In certain regions, some moderate flooding is good and expected. However, there are times when the waters rise too high, flow too fast, and cause a lot of issues. This is one of those times.

John Sirlin, a storm chaser, was in Death Valley to capture the waters and the damage afterward. You know, you wouldn’t think there would be people wanting to visit the hottest place in the United States in the middle of summer, but folks love being outdoors, don’t they?

Check out this video below and watch as the waters push everything in their way, out of the way.

Major flash flooding in Death Valley National Park this morning. Approximately two dozen vehicles trapped in mud and rock debris at the Inn at Death Valley. Took nearly 6 hours to get out. #cawx #stormhour pic.twitter.com/3rDFUgY7ws — John Sirlin (@SirlinJohn) August 5, 2022

“Approximately two dozen vehicles trapped in mud and rock debris at the Inn at Death Valley. Took nearly 6 hours to get out,” the post says.

When you look at the amount of rock and earth that was moved, this is going to be a situation where folks are digging themselves out for quite some time. The entire road was covered in rocks and dirt and mud.

The towing companies will have their work cut out for them today. pic.twitter.com/iDZ7sI6EMW — John Sirlin (@SirlinJohn) August 5, 2022

Death Valley National Park has been getting a lot of rain recently with some roads closing due to flooding earlier in the week. However, Friday, August 5 was a different story. The park has now decided that all roads will be closed until further notice. That includes State Route 190 and Route 127 to U.S. Highway 395.

So, if you were planning on making a stop by the park, think again. There is a lot to clean up, roads to repair, and a while before things are back to normal in Death Valley.

Death Valley National Park Receives a Year of Rain in Hours

In just a short matter of time, Death Valley National Park had 1 to 2 inches of rainfall on the dry lands. Last week, the Las Vegas region was already hit with monsoon rains and winds that caused plenty of issues. This is another instance of heavy rains that have led to infrastructure damage and headaches for folks that have their cars stuck in the muck.

In a typical year, Death Valley only expects to get 1 to 2 inches. In a year. And it isn’t the wet season right now. February is typically the wettest month of the year with an average of half an inch of rain. In the last two weeks alone, the region has had two storms that have produced inches of rain within just hours. For a dry area like this to receive multiple years worth of rain in just a matter of days is a bit worrying.

Death Valley National Park did not expect to get this amount of rain, that’s for sure. For now, recovery efforts will begin, cars will be dug out of the mud and rocks, and hopefully, folks can visit again soon.