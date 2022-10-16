WATCH: Deer Goes Mike Tyson Mode, Throws Punch at Another Deer

Proving to be a stronger competitor a deer goes into Mike Tyson mode and begins to throw punches at another deer.

The short fight was caught by one of the game trail cameras at the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest n northern Wisconsin.

Fights tend to be more frequent during the deer rutting season, which starts in mid-October and ends in early December. The Noble Research Institute reports that the rut refers to all behaviors and activities associated with the breeding season. The first sign of rutting behavior is often sparring among bucks. “These sparring matches may help establish the dominance hierarchy among males. As the peak of the breeding season approaches, sparring matches may give way to full-blown antler fights. These generally take place between bucks of similar hierarchal status.”

It was also noted that two other behaviors associated with the deer rut season are “rubbing ” and “making scrapes.” Both behaviors are noted to serve as “scent signposts” for olfactory and, perhaps, visual communication.

Wisconsin DNR Expects Deer Collisions to Peak in October & November 2022

Along with behaviors associated with rut season, it’s been reported that deer collisions are expected to peak in Wisconsin between October and November.

Bret Owsley, District Wildlife Supervisor at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, spoke to TMJ4 about the deer population. “In regards to the breeding season, also known as the rut, so deer are more active during the day.”

It was noted that deer also tend to be most active during dawn and dusk times. Wisconsin DNR warns about other times. “It’s darker out. Visibility is decreased so we end up having more collisions.”

Hugh Jones, a resident, also told the media outlet that he has hit a lot of deer while traveling on Wisconsin roads. “Stay focused and don’t panic after it happens,” he advised. It can be very nerve-racking. You just have to be very careful in rural areas. You know where the brush is really high on either side of the road. It’s just being cautious and not being distracted while you’re driving.”

Wisconsin DOT also offered up some advice on how to avoid deer collisions. “Slow down, eliminate distractions, and make sure all vehicle occupants are buckled up. There are fewer, less severe injuries from crashes when all vehicle occupants wear safety belts.”

It’s also noted that if drivers find a deer looming in their headlights, don’t expect it move away from the roadway. If a collision with an animal is considered unavoidable, the driver needs to firmly brake and stay in their lane. Do not swerve. “Swerving can confuse the deer as to where it should run and can also cause you to lose control of your vehicle, resulting in a more serious crash.”