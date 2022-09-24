WATCH: Deer Leaps Clean Over Michigan Deputies Patrol Car

A Michigan State Police deputy had quite a surprise when a deer leaped clean over his patrol car earlier this week. The encounter was caught on the officer’s dashcam and the clip was posted online.

The Michigan State Police Fifth District shared the video of trooper Anderson’s deer encounter on its Twitter account. “Fall has arrived,” the tweet reads. “With that comes the infamous increase of [deer] crossings. Watch here as Tpr. Anderson encounters a small herd [and] uses quick braking to avoid contact.”

#DeerLeapsOverCar

Fall has arrived,🍁with that comes the infamous increase of 🦌crossings. Watch here as Tpr. Anderson encounters a small herd & uses quick braking to avoid contact.



Reminder: If deer cross your path – apply controlled braking; steer straight; don’t swerve. pic.twitter.com/5NtQ6KBe5o — MSP Fifth District (@MspSouthwestMI) September 22, 2022

The Michigan State Police district also reminded its Twitter followers that if deer cross their path to apply controlled braking. “Steer straight, don’t swerve.” The authorities further tweeted, “No one wants to hit a deer, but if you try to avoid the deer, the chances of crashing into another vehicle or losing control increases.”

It was also noted that in Michigan, there were 52,218 car-deer crashes. Ten of the crashes were fatal. According to Michigan.gov, there are nearly 50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in the state. About 80 percent of those crashes occur on two-lane roads between dusk and dawn. It was noted that the most serious crashes occur when motorists swerve in order to avoid the animal. They then hit another vehicle or a fixed object, or their vehicle ends up rolling over.

In the latest incident with Trooper Anderson, no deer was hit.

Michigan Reported that Nearly 21% of All 2020 Vehicle Accidents Involved Deer

News 10 reported late last year that the state of Michigan saw a significant rise in deer-vehicle collisions in 2020. It was revealed that nearly 21% of all 2020 vehicle crashes in the state involved deer.

Jeff Kreisler, who manages a body shop in DeWitt, Michigan, told the media outlet that shops in the area saw a high volume of vehicles needing reports. The repairs were not consistent with normal car-to-car collisions. “Probably 75% or more that we see right now is deer-related,” Kreisler stated at the time.

It was also reported by Michigan Traffic Crash Facts that the state saw 51,103 vehicle-deer collisions in 2020. In Mid-Michigan, the countries that saw the highest numbers of collisions were Jackson County (1,471) and Clinton County (1,131).

Chad Stewart, a biologist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, also stated that fall is the whitetail deer’s needing season. “What you’re going to see is a lot more activity,” he shared. “They’re a lot more erratic in their movements and a lot more unpredictable. Just from a data standpoint, nearly half of the vehicle collisions with deer that occur across the entire year occur between October and December.”

Kreisler also added his body shop has received a staggering number of animal-damaged vehicles in the first week of November.