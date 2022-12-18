WATCH: Deer Picks a Fight With Motorcyclist…and Wins

Motorcyclists may have a tough reputation, but one deer proved that bikers aren’t as boss as they’re cracked up to be.

A video from the Sichuan Province of China has been winning the internet since it first hit YouTube last year. It opens with a buck attacking a jet-black hog with its impressive antlers. The bike’s owner stands on the other side of the vehicle and attempts to push the deer away, but he can’t match the animal’s force.

A friend tries to come to the rescue, but the deer isn’t intimidated. Once it spies the second biker coming on the scene, it charges. It then returns to its two-wheeled foe and starts tearing into the body and wheels.

The biker fights hard, but the buck eventually succeeds in knocking the motorcycle to the ground. Once it’s finished, it targets the biker. The biker grabs the antlers and pushes the animal with all his might. Without a second thought, he even shoves the deer into the road and follows. Traffic stops for the epic battle. And once the battling duo reaches the middle of the highway, he yells for a friend to save his motorcycle.

The Deer May Have Been Dealing With Rutting Hormones

People have viewed the video over 11k times since posting because deer aren’t typically threatening animals. The only time they tend to show aggression is during rutting season, which is in September in the United States.

During rutting, or mating, seasons, bucks feel too much testosterone coursing through their veins. So they want to attack anything and everything in their eyesight.

As the US Army reported, male deer are a force while looking for a mate. They want to prove their manhood to does so badly that they seek out males to duel. If they can’t find another male, they’ll target inanimate objects like a motorcycle.

The urge to reproduce is so strong, in fact, that bucks rarely take the time to eat during the rutting season. So you can imagine the drive to destroy all things in their path. And as the video shows, the sharp, powerful antlers paired with a couple of hundred pounds of body weight can do a lot of damage.

So people should always avoid deer, and all wild animals for that matter. But It doesn’t appear that the biker in the video did anything to warrant an attack, which just goes to prove that nature is completely unpredictable.