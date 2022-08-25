WATCH: Diamondback Rattlesnake Gets Hosed Out From Under Mini Fridge in Wild Clip

No one wants to find a snake in their house. Especially not a venomous one.

A resident in Scottsdale, Arizona found a large western diamond rattlesnake underneath their refrigerator. While it’s unclear how the residents discovered the snake, it remained there for hours while the exasperated homeowners tried to remove the snake. Eventually, they called in some professionals at a snake removal service.

Enter Rattlesnake Solutions and Marissa Maki. Maki, who works for the company, posted a video to social media of her removal of the snake.

She starts to move the mini fridge away from the wall; however, Maki stops when seeing the snake’s tongue flicking from underneath the fridge, serving as a warning.

Then, Maki decided to use a garden hose to flush out the snake, which ended up being the right move. She gets down on all fours and lightly sprays the hose under the fridge. Eventually, the snake’s head emerges, and then the rest of its long body slithers out.

“It’s freaking me the hell out,” one of the residents of the home is heard saying. “You are a brave woman,” she tells Maki. We’d have to agree there.

The clip can be viewed here or above.

Rattlesnake Flushed Out With Water Hose

The snake darts out and then tries to head for another kitchen appliance. Maki walks over and grabs her snake-handling device. Then, she carefully captures the snake with the device and transfers it into a bucket. Then, the video ends.

Rattlesnakes in Arizona love hiding in cool and shady places like this fridge. Maki says the occurrence is more frequent than we’d like to admit.

“Snakes anywhere in the yard are a pretty scary occurrence for people, but (it’s worse) when the snakes are under things people use every day,” Maki says. “We use water often when we know a snake is in a tight spot … to get them to come out. We try and keep the water pressure low and not blast the snake in the face. Just strong enough to get it to move.”

However, the rattlesnake seemed surprisingly calm during the episode. It didn’t snap or attempt to bite Maki or her tongs. Later, the snake was released unharmed into a wilderness area. That’s the standard operating procedure for Rattlesnake Solutions. Western diamondbacks are common in Arizona, where they can live up to twenty years. Apparently, these snakes can reach up to seven feet long, according to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. They say that three to five feet is the average length for these snakes.

However, these snakes remain incredibly dangerous. Researchers believe the snake is responsible for the most amount of snakebites in the United States per year. It’s also the snake behind the most snakebite fatalities in northern Mexico. So if you’re outside in the western United States, make sure you watch out for these diamondback rattlesnakes!