WATCH: Diver Nearly Jumps Into Mouth of Massive Tiger Shark

While preparing to enter the ocean off Haleiwa, Hawaii, a diving expert narrowly evaded being bitten by a tiger shark. On Wednesday, cameras were rolling as marine researcher Ocean Ramsey prepared to dive into murky, shark-infested waters on the island of Oahu. This came after Ramsey spotted a shark bumping into plastic pollution, theDaily Mail reports.

The diver is just about to enter the water to help when she takes a final look and sees Queen Nikki, one of the most well-known tiger sharks in the area. These types of sharks are considered the second most dangerous type in existence. Ramsey quickly scrambles back onto the boat as an apex predator pops out of the water, snapping at her flippers. Outsider’s very own Twitter shared the video.

Rather than be startled, Ramsey laughs off the incident and quickly identifies the shark by name. She continues her dive to locate two other large, female sharks in the water. “I saw a shark bumping some floating plastic so I rushed in and this was my greeting,’ Ramsey quipped on Instagram.

Ramsey is the CEO of OneOcean Diving, a conservatory, and education group. She said that Nikki, who she had worked with for years, likely didn’t mean to try and bite her. “I couldn’t see very far and I don’t think they could either, so I think [Nikki] was reacting more from my initial noise entering and shadow,’ Ramsey detailed on social media. “I always love seeing their white belly coming up from the depths. In this case, it’s what gave her position away so she was actually easier to spot coming up vertical compared to the others already near the surface,” she explained.

October is a great time of year to spot tiger sharks

Ramsey said that it’s rare for tiger sharks to ‘spy hop,’ where they poke their heads out of the water during murky conditions. She explained that sharks are also naturally attracted to cameras due to their electro-receptors. Consequently, Nikki was probably drawn to their boat which had a lot of recording equipment inside.

If you’re looking to spot a shark along the Pacific shore during peak season, October is your best bet. The ‘Shark-tober’ season sees more shark pups and mating activity, resulting in more sightings. Stormy weather conditions also play a role, as murky waters make it easier for sharks to blend in.

Ramsey stated that tiger sharks don’t have the best vision. Because of this they swim closer to the surface when the water is murky. This then unsurprisingly increases the likelihood of an encounter with these predators. The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources says that there have been four shark attacks so far this year. Two of these attacks took place in September alone. Although, it’s worth noting that this number is down by half from last year’s total amount incidents.