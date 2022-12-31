WATCH: Dog Lost in Icy Canyon Joyfully Reunites With Owner on Christmas Day

Utah search and rescue climbers gave one family a special Christmas gift when they bravely trekked into the freezing wilderness and brought their lost dog to safety.

The pup, Nala, went missing after her owner, Ogden resident Claudio Maiuri, took her for a hike near Waterfall Canyon on Christmas Eve. While exploring, Maiuri and Nala separated. He was unable to find her before nightfall, so he had no choice but to leave his friend behind.

“I came home, my family, my children, were here. They were asking for Nala and I say, ‘Ya know, she’s out there in the mountains. She’s probably gonna have hypothermia—goes to sleep and freeze,” Maiuri told CNN during a virtual interview. “We did not eat, I mean, even the children had no appetite… they were heartbroken. We could not bear the thought of her just freezing there.”

See the moment a dog was reunited with its owner after a night in an icy canyon. pic.twitter.com/rEDUNAuNxl — CNN (@CNN) December 31, 2022

Maiuri continued looking for his lost dog on Christmas morning. And while he was wandering through the wilderness, he heard her barking from a cliff.

“So I say, I have to go get her because she’s alive,” he recalled.

Seach and Rescue Climbers Coaxed the Lost Dog to Safety with Beef Jerky

According to Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, Maiuri’s family reported him missing after he spent hours in the woods without answering texts or calls. Apparently, he had no cell service in the woods. But he finally connected to a tower at one point and one of the many worried calls finally went through.

When Maiuri answered, he said that Nala was stuck above a frozen waterfall, and she couldn’t climb down the steep, slippery terrain. So the Seach and Rescue sent a team of technical climbers to help.

“I was just waiting and waiting because I was afraid that Nala would be scared of the climbers, which she was,” he continued. “… But I think one of the climbers gave her a beef jerky. And that’s how they won her heart.”

The dog was nervous and frightened after spending the night alone in sub-zero temperatures. But after the treat and a little coaxing by the team, she willingly let the climbers help her get to safer ground. The lost dog suffered a few minor injuries, but she’s happy and healthy today.

The department captured heartwarming footage of Nala being ruined with her owners that shows her leaping into everyone’s arms with a hysterically wagging tail.

“It was the best Christmas present I had in 64 years,” Maiuri said with a smile. “We are so grateful to have her back and definitely grateful for the climbing team. I mean, it was Christmas Day and they left their families, their loved ones, and to go and rescue myself and the dog, it was a great act of courage.”