WATCH: Doorbell Camera Captures ‘Fireball’ Soaring Through Seattle Sky

This doorbell camera in Seattle, Washington captured a fireball shooting across the evening sky.

Michael Snyder posted the video taken outside his home on social media showing his property as the fireball appeared across the horizon Wednesday, flashing brightly as it descended through the atmosphere.

Snyder was not the only person to witness the event.

According to a log of fireball reports from the American Meteor Society, many people in the area saw the event. Apparently, multiple people throughout Washington and Oregon reported seeing the fireball that night.

You can watch the footage of the insane cosmic event here.

Ok, that was insane. Dead center screen, there had to be others that saw that monster #Meteorite #Washington #Seattle #Fireball 10:18pm looking west from Normandy Park, WA #Space pic.twitter.com/Mp8vKjsquD — Michael Snyder (@SeattleWXGuy) October 13, 2022

A fireball is simply another word for a very bright meteor, according to the AMS. Most meteors are only the size of tiny pebbles. A meteor the size of a softball can produce light equivalent to the full moon for a short instant.

Several thousand meteors of fireball magnitude occur in the Earth’s atmosphere each day, the AMS states. The vast majority of these, however, occur over the oceans and uninhabited regions. Moreover, many are covered by daylight.

‘Candy Corn Shaped’ Fireball Reported in Night Sky Over Florida

A fireball was recently reported in the night sky over Florida, too. At least one witness called the shooting star a “flaming piece of candy corn,” according to the American Meteor Society. The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, October 11.

It was primarily seen in the Auburndale area, between Tampa and Orlando, the society said.

“I didn’t know what it was,” one woman told the Meteor Society. “But it was shaped like a candy corn and right before going beside the trees its light went out. It was big also. Not small like stars and very bright green.”

The fireball to candy corn comparison wasn’t too far off, considering how a meteor shower’s range of colors bear similarities to the Halloween favorite.

The report said the fireball also resembled “a light-long cloud.” Also, at one point, it was visible for about 1.5 seconds. No sounds were associated with the sighting, the report said.

It coincided with the “South Taurid meteor shower, which peaks around this date,” according to NASA Meteor Watch. “Taurid meteors tend to be slow-moving but sometimes very bright,” EarthSky reported.

“The showers sometimes produce fireballs.” Another South Taurid meteor was witnessed by multiple people in Florida and Georgia. This occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday, NASA said.

The fireball was also detected by cameras at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Additionally, the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona saw it, too, officials said.

“Analysis of the video data indicates that object — a 2 inch fragment of Comet Encke weighing about half a pound — began to ablate 57 miles above the Florida town of Bunnell, near the Atlantic coast,” NASA Meteor Watch reported.

“It moved just a bit north of west at 61,000 miles per hour, finally disintegrating 23 miles above southeastern Gainesville.”