WATCH: Driver Abandons Car to Avoid Elephant, Runs Right into Lion Territory

Is there anything scarier than running directly into lion territory unarmed? Apparently, there is, and it’s a curious elephant. A viral video captures the moment that a driver, in an effort to avoid an encounter with a huge male elephant, exits his vehicle and sprints into the brush bordering the side of the road. Coincidentally that brush also happens to lie in lion territory. Despite the seriousness of the situation, the clip is pretty hysterical. As we see in the clip, the elephant showed absolutely zero signs of aggression toward the driver.

According to the Evening Standard, a London-based outlet, the footage of the ridiculous encounter was captured by British tourist Shannon Melville and her friends. The group had been exploring South Africa’s Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Game Reserve when they caught the man fleeing on video.

The clop begins as the highly inquisitive bull elephant nears the roadway. Emerging from the Toyota Camry is the fleeing safari-goer. The news outlet reports a second person had been in the car with him. Scary as the situation may have been, elephant expert Devon Myers said the man was never in any danger. In fact, he stated this is relatively common behavior among the reserve’s president elephants.

Myers said, “This elephant was not being aggressive but inquisitive. But the man’s behaviour in running could have changed that and he was lucky the elephant did not chase. It was at no stage at all angry.”

Myers stressed that the fleeing individual not only faced danger from the elephant and any nearby lions, but that the reserve is also home to a number of other dangerous animals. These include leopards, buffalo, and rhinos, as well as packs of hyenas and African hunting dogs.

What To Do When Encountering Elephants On An African Safari:

After the video out of Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Game Reserve went viral, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife spokesperson Musa Mntambo—whose organization runs the wildlife reserve—shared what you should do if you come in close proximity to one of their 200+ elephants.

Mntambo said, “The appropriate action to take is to keep your distance from the elephants and reverse [your car] to maintain a safe distance and certainly not get out and run into the wild where there is much danger.”

The spokesperson continued, “In the event you find yourself in this position close the windows and do not move no matter how tense the situation is and do not jump out and run as you may be met by lions or leopards.”

Fortunately, officials working with the reserve state that there were no injuries or fatalities despite the intensity of the situation. Mntambo further added, “We assumed all parties involved were not injured as we have not received any news of injuries or death following the incident which we can confirm did take place in the reserve last week.”