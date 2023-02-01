WATCH: Driver Films as Bison Herd Absolutely Wrecks His Car in Yellowstone National Park

“Ah man, there goes some money, thanks for not taking the insurance!” a passenger shouts as the bison herd demolishes their vehicle. Here’s to hoping at least one of their crew had a great policy before entering Yellowstone National Park…

As the latest bison encounter via Tourons of Yellowstone illustrates, the species is “a good reason to make sure you have decent car insurance or windshield coverage while in Yellowstone. You never know what’s going to happen!”

All too true, as wildlife is wild. Our big, loud vehicles are nothing but an obstacle for a thundering bison herd. In the clip, an enthusiastic crew of park visitors find themselves in a traffic jam resulting from such a herd. And after a few close calls and plenty of NSFW language, a particularly large bison bull absolutely wrecks their car’s front end. No injuries came of the incident, thankfully. But man, that’s going to be one hefty repair bill:

“They should use this for an insurance commercial!” Tourons lauds. Perhaps the filming party can get their car’s repair funded by selling the footage. They might as well try, too. There’s a little chance of an insurance company covering this otherwise, as one Touron fan replies.

Unfortunately, Bison Herds Aren’t in Your Typical Insurance Coverage

“In high school, a good friend of mine was parked in a field (the best Missouri HS parties always took place in a field!). Towards the end of the party, he was trying to leave, but some cows on the property had meandered back to where some of the vehicles were parked,” Ethan Sincox explains in the comments. “When he started his truck, it spooked a steer, who proceeded to f*ck up his truck.”

The verdict? “Insurance company said they wouldn’t handle the claim because he put his truck in danger of being damaged unnecessarily. Would be interesting to see how something like this plays out with your normal insurance company…”

Youch. Regardless, this crew has a massive leg-up on the typical tourons of Yellowstone who exit their vehicles to have a gander at these giants. Imagine the full force of one of these bison plowing through you. It would be the last thing you imagine.

This was precisely the case in a previous January encounter in which an enormous bison became deeply agitated with tourists. A triage of tourons exited their cars to approach and photograph the bull, and they are beyond fortunate he was feeling gracious that day. Emphasis on gracious.

Watch how it all unfolded right here. And be sure to give the bison, our largest land mammal in North America, the respect they deserve when visiting Yellowstone National Park.

