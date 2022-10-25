WATCH: Driver Flips Out When Massive Spider Crawls Out From Dashboard

A creepy video that’s making its way around the internet proves that a spider can lurk in the most unassuming places. So arachnophobes can never be too prepared.

The hilarious yet terrifying footage was originally posted on TikTok by makeup influencer Róisín Thornbury. In it, she heads down a road at a seemingly high speed—and an absolutely massive arachnid slowly pulls itself from her dashboard air vent. It then briefly pauses before running towards the steering wheel.

Thornbury lets out a horror movie-worthy blood-curdling scream, and the video cuts off. Luckily, we know that Thornbury survived the harrowing incident, but, unfortunately, the spider did not.

As the poster captioned alongside the clip, a “new fear” is “unlocked.” And after more than 25k views, it is obvious that no one blames her.

“I would’ve crashed,” a follower commented, “no doubt about it no wayyyy.”

“No I’d be crying,” wrote another follower.

In the comments, Thornbury explained the situation in more detail. Apparently, she was a passenger at the time. And her friend, who is desperately afraid of spiders, was behind the wheel.

The duo immediately pulled over. The driver then jumped out of the car and left Thornbury to deal with the eight-legged invader. Thornbury admitted that she tried saving its life, but after a few failed attempts, she figured it was “just asking to be [killed]”

In the end, Thornbury is surprised that her friend was able to stop before causing an accident. And she thinks she’ll need to take a break from driving for a while.

But even if the driver had crashed her vehicle, it still would have been a less dramatic response to seeing a spider than a man who recently sparked a 60-acre wildfire in Utah while attempting to kill one single spider.

Man Sparks Massive Forest Fire While Attempting to Kill a Spider

According to an affidavit, 26-year-old Cory Allan Martin was arrested for reckless burning after he tried to burn an arachnid with a lighter.

The flames sparked near the Bonneville Shoreline Trail in Springville. When crews arrived, the man admitted to the unintentional crime.

“When he attempted to burn the spider, the surrounding brush ignited and the fire began spreading very rapidly,” the affidavit reads.

According to Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon, the event was puzzling. The man refused to say why he lit the spider ablaze, and Cannon believed Martin knew that the area was in the midst of a drought, which made the decision dangerous.

However, Cannon determined that Martin did not mean to cause a massive wildfire.

“What led him to stop and notice a spider and decide to try to burn it, we don’t know,” he told CBS News. “There may not be a why. He might not even know a why.”