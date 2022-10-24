WATCH: Drone Footage Captures Massive Shark Lurking Beneath Group of Surfers

Ewa Beach is one of the most popular beaches in Hawaii, but with these pristine views always comes the possibility of a shark lurking underneath. That’s exactly what happened on October 19, when a man named Lewis Watson was flying his drone over the beach on Oahu when he noticed a huge shark swimming near a surfer.

The animal, which is believed to be a tiger shark, should wasn’t aggressive and didn’t bother the surfers. However, the video footage certainly reminds us that we aren’t alone when we’re in the water.

In the video below, a local newscaster reflects on the scary footage.

“It is a reminder that we’re all just guests in their home and we’re never quite alone,” said the KHON2 newscaster. A harrowing reminder.

View the clip below.

Tons of commenters voiced their opinions on the frightening sight in the water. Some remarked that the scare it provided came just in time for Halloween. Others put themselves in the shoes of the surfer.

“Imagine being that surfer watching this clip back realizing you surfed directly over a tiger shark,” one user wrote.

Great White Shark Stalks Kayaker in Intense Clip

A great white shark circled a man’s kayak in this viral video. The suspenseful two-minute clip feels endless as the kayaker waits and records the shark’s movements. The video ends while the shark still circles, but the kayaker and his companions escaped safely.

The video was posted to YouTube channel Fisherman’s Chronicles. While the kayaker paddles off the coast in northern California, a great white shark approaches his kayak.

Great white sharks reside off the coast in this part of California, especially during the summer months. Sharks often circle objects in the water, and while it’s a commonly held belief that they do this before attacking prey, scientists say otherwise. They believe they circle objects in the water in order to get a better view of the object.

“That’s a huge great white shark, oh my god,” the scared man says in the video. “That’s a huge, huge great white shark. Oh my god, that’s the size of my kayak.” However, he surprisingly handles the situation with a calm response. He even records the encounter: first, with his head camera, then, with his phone, and then with a GoPro that he puts in the water for great close-up shots of the shark.

The man then calls out to other kayakers nearby, telling them that the shark is circling his kayak and that it’s getting very close to him.

In a caption to the video, Fisherman’s Chronicles says that it was “one of the most incredible and certainly humbling experiences.” The caption reveals what happened after the video. It apparently swam away “in search of something tastier.”