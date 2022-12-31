WATCH: Electrician Crawling on Power Lines During Snowstorm Is Like a Scene From ‘Mission: Impossible’

An electrician goes to great heights to restore power to dozens of people during a snowstorm earlier this month. This meant pulling off some action film-like moves.

In a new viral video, an electrician is seen climbing on wiring during the snowstorm. “Massive respect to all the workers out in this weather,” the video’s description reads. “This electrician’s job helping to restore power isn’t for the faint-hearted. Esp when he needs to unbuckle for a few seconds.”

Massive respect to all the workers out in this weather. This electrician's job helping to restore power isn't for the faint hearted. Esp when he needs to unbuckle for a few seconds 🫣 pic.twitter.com/2l8BN3FQVA — H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@HowThingsWork_) December 30, 2022

While most were impressed by the electrician’s bravery when handling the situation, others had some other thoughts. “Whatever he is getting paid. It isn’t enough!!!” One person wrote. Another person then declared, “He should be getting paid Jeff bozos money.”

The video surfaced less than a week after hundreds of thousands of people in the U.S. were left without power on Christmas morning. According to CNN, the storm brought heavy snow as well as high winds and brutal cold. The worst impacted was Buffalo, New York, which saw more than 43 inches of snow falling. Conditions caused by the storm made roads impassable as well as froze power substations and killed more than a dozen people.

Eric County, New York executive Mark Poloncarz spoke out about the storm. “I don’t want to say that this is going to be it,” he stated. “Because we know that there are people who have been stuck in cars for more than two days. There are people in homes who are below freezing temperatures.”

Meanwhile, it was reported more than 55 million people in the country were under wind chill alerts on Christmas morning. There were also freeze warnings across the south, with blizzard conditions occurring across the Great Lakes.

A New Snowstorm Will Kick Off 2023 For the Northern Plains & Upper Midwest

Meanwhile, AccuWeather reports that meteorologists are now tracking a potent snowstorm that may unleash severe weather across the south and bring snow and ice further north and west in the new year.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo spoke about the storm that will kick off the new year. “As mild, moist air is catapulted into the Southern and Central states early in the week and results in soaking rain and severe weather,” LoBiondo explained. “The back side of the storm will have cold and snowy conditions filtering into the northern Plains and east of the Rockies.”

However, unlike last week’s massive snowstorm, this new storm will bring more than six inches of snow possible. It will be targeting the northern Plains and Upper Midwest. AccuWeather experts reportedly stated that travel both on the road and in the air will be significantly impacted by the upcoming storm.

“People with plans to travel along interstates 29, 35, 80, 90, and 94 on Monday and Tuesday should anticipate delays,” LoBiondo added. “Reduced visibility from blowing snow and slick and snow-covered roads.”