WATCH: Elk Lets Out a Bellowing Bugle Cry In Front of Calves and Tourists on a Road

In this viral video posted to Instagram, an elk lets out a huge bugle cry in front of filming tourists and its entire herd of calves.

The video, which some commenters believe to be filmed at Estes Park in Colorado, depicts a large herd of elk calves with their parents. A few seconds into the video, a huge, antlered elk lets out the intense, piercing screech.

A few cars line the roadway in the back of the frame, and other tourists look on as the calves graze in the grass.

“That’ll wake the neighbors up!” the account commented in the caption to the video.

“Oh deer,” one person wrote, chiming in with a clever pun.

The video can be viewed below.

Plenty of folks took to the comment section to voice their thoughts on the unique encounter.

“Now that songs stuck in my head,” one person joked.

“Polar express in real life,” one person said, commenting on the similarities between this elk and the reindeer’s squeals from the animated movie.

Popular account Meat Church commented: “The man has better scene control over his entire harem than I do over Mrs. Meat Church. Respect.”

“Ahhhh natures dinner bell,” another commenter joked.

A final user joked: “Christmas carolers already?”

Man Nearly Gets Gored by Elk

In this insane video at Yellowstone National Park, a man nearly gets gored by a massive bull elk during the elk rut.

The huge bull elk sprints toward one curious tourist out of the frame. Then, as the tourist comes into the camera’s view, we see the elk still heading straight towards the man. However, the elk suddenly halts a few feet before the man. The man, while running away, trips over himself, falls onto the ground, and does a barrel-roll. However, the elk stays positioned in front of him without charging. The man is then able to pick himself up and trot away to safety.

One Instagram user commented on how the tourist’s attire didn’t seem to match his lack of athletic skills. “That track suit ain’t workin,” they wrote.

Another person remarked about the huge risk the tourist took in approaching the elk during the rut. “Gonna gamble, stay in Las Vegas,” they wrote.

Another user commented about the man’s barrel-roll he performs to dodge the elk’s advances. “That man was like an action hero with that roll!” they wrote.

Either way, luckily, the man didn’t get hurt in the encounter. However, hopefully the video serves as a reminder not to mess around with these majestic creatures, especially not during the elk rut.