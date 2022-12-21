WATCH: Elk Runs in Terror From Ferocious Wolf in Grand Teton National Park

Born and raised in the Elk Mountains of Colorado, professional wildlife guide Bo Welden has held a deep passion for wildlife and nature all his life. So when he arrived in Jackson, Wyoming, to begin a career with the Teton Science School, he knew he had found the perfect place for him.

For the past five years, Welden has explored the wilderness of Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks, educating both young and old on the breathtaking beauty of nature along the way. He now works for Jackson Hole Eco Tour Adventures, a workplace that offers its employees a close-up look at the bear, bison, moose, elk, and other thriving flora and fauna of Wyoming on a daily basis.

But the magic and unpredictability of nature mean that even the most experienced outdoorsman experiences a new sight now and then. And that’s exactly what happened to Bo Welden and his guests during a recent tour of Grand Teton National Park.

While leading his group through the wilds of Wyoming, the naturalist happened to be filming when he caught an unbelievable sight on video: a hungry wolf chasing down an elk across the plain.

“Wolf vs Elk rundown,” he wrote over the awe-inspiring video. “Check out how long the strides are for both the elk and the wolf. [The] elk will run to the river to wait out the wolves because the wolves won’t go in. In the end, this elk outran the wolf and walked away alive.”

It’s incredibly impressive that the elk was able to outrun the wolf, not to mention extremely lucky for the elk. A lone wolf can bring down a bison on its own, an animal 15 times its own weight. Taking down an elk is no problem – if it can catch one.

Wildlife Expert Recounts Astonishing Elk Chase in Grand Tetons

The comments on the incredible video were filled with clients of Bo Welden. Each and every one heaped praise on the nature guide, and from his enthusiastic recollection of the elk chase, it’s clear to see why. Welden has an undeniable love and respect for wildlife, making him the perfect man to introduce the elk and other animals of Wyoming to others.

“This is still one of my favorite moments while guiding with Jackson Hole EcoTours,” Welden added in the caption. “We watch Wolves from a little-known pack here in the Tetons make slow moves toward a herd of elk. Risking a prediction on what the wolves would do next we changed positions and were rewarded with this epic hunt just behind our vehicle!”

“There is an undeniable power in both these species of animals. And to see it firing on all cylinders was beyond incredible. Guides and guests wait for moments like this for years, so I felt very lucky to have witnessed this one.”