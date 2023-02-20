WATCH: Elusive Giant Pacific Octopus Spotted Swimming in Oregon Tide Pool

A rare giant Pacific octopus, a species that grows bigger and lives longer than any other octopus but remains extremely elusive, was recently spotted swimming along an Oregon tide pool before using its elite camouflaging skill to blend in with the surrounding environment.

The mind-blowing video was captured by Luke Smith, an employee at the Bureau of Land Management. Upon posting his footage from the Yaquina Head pools to the US Department of the Interior‘s social media accounts, it became clear that Smith wasn’t the only one enthralled by the unique creature. The giant Pacific octopus swimming in a tide pool immediately went viral across multiple platforms.

In the video, the giant Pacific octopus glides through the water, its bright red head breaking the surface only once. Beneath the surface, it carefully picked its way through its rocky surroundings using its many powerful tentacles.

As the video comes to an end, the octopus finds a good place to hide. Settling itself against the rock, the sea creature then changes the color and texture of its skin to match. Within moments, it nearly disappears from sight.

In their post, the DOI explained that locals spot the rare octopus in the area a few times a year. More than likely, however, they explore Oregon’s tide pools far more often than that. As the octopus’ expert camouflaging in the video demonstrates, the species is excellent at staying hidden from view.

The Giant Pacific Octopus Can Grow to a Massive Size

The octopus in the video might appear monstrous in size, and though it’s large compared to many species of fish, this one, in particular, wasn’t even close to the largest on record. The giant Pacific octopus can grow upwards of 20 feet, meaning this one was actually quite small.

A highly intelligent species, octopuses are known for their ability to adapt to their environment. The giant Pacific octopus’ skin is normally red or reddish brown. In the blink of an eye, however, it can become a different color entirely. Within seconds, an octopus can alter its appearance to yellow, brown, white, or even a mixture of colors, depending on their chosen hiding place.

Intelligence and the ability to shift color and texture are traits the giant Pacific octopus shares with most other octopuses and squids. The giant octopus, however, lives up to its name.

Fully grown, the species regularly tips the scales at 50 pounds. But the largest on record? That one weighed a whopping 200 pounds and measured 20 feet in length.