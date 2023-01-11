WATCH: Enchanting Video Shows 133 Days of Sun’s Activity in Under Two Minutes

While the sun is almost easy to forget about during our day-to-day lives, NASA is here to remind us of its incredible, ever-changing environment. In a new, two-minute time-lapse video, viewers can look at the sun’s activity that spanned 133 days.

The new clip, which the space agency dropped on Jan. 5, shows the sun’s surface over four months, from Aug. 12 to Dec. 22 of last year. NASA officials used its Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) to get the footage as part of its continuous monitoring for solar flares and other space weather activity.

First, researchers compressed the clip so that viewers could watch all 133 days of the sun’s activity in less than an hour. Then, Space.com took it one step further by compressing that video into a two-minute clip.

The video came as a courtesy of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center team. The observatory watches the sun by using three different tools. Then it snaps a photo every 0.75 seconds.

“This 133-day time-lapse showcases photos taken at a wavelength of 17.1 nanometers, which is an extreme-ultraviolet wavelength that shows the sun’s outermost atmospheric layer: the corona,” the space agency wrote in the video description from YouTube.

New clip of the sun shows sun’s rare dark moments created by eclipses

In the video, viewers can watch in awe as stunning, luminous regions of plasma move across the sun’s surface.

“The loops extending above the bright regions are magnetic fields that have trapped hot, glowing plasma,” NASA said. “These bright regions are also the source of solar flares, which appear as bright flashes as magnetic fields snap together in a process called magnetic reconnection.”

In addition, viewers might catch a glimpse of some dark moments on the surface. Eclipses of the Earth and moon created those as they moved between the SDO spacecraft and the sun.

“Other blackouts are caused by instrumentation being down or data errors. SDO transmits 1.4 terabytes of data to the ground every day,” NASA added. “The images where the sun is off-center were observed when SDO was calibrating its instruments.”

SDO is one of the multiple observatories currently in space. The SDO continuously watches the sun 24/7 for signs of space weather that could be potentially dangerous for us on Earth. NASA launched SDO in February 2010 and has spent over a decade taking live recordings of the sun in stunning 4K footage.

“SDO and other NASA missions will continue to watch our sun in the years to come, providing further insights about our place in space and information to keep our astronauts and assets safe,” NASA wrote in the video description.