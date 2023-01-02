WATCH: ‘Endless’ Stream of Rats Emerge From Hay Bale in Hair-Raising Video

When calling a pest control company for a rat problem, you might expect the exterminator to bring a few traps, maybe some poison. Suffolk and Norfolk Rat Pack, however, is no ordinary pest control service.

Rather than sentencing rodents to a “slower and painful death with poisons” that can harm crops and other animals, they offer a “free, traditional, legal, and discrete method of rodent control” – a pack of dogs. Yes, the Rat Pack is a pack of dogs, mostly terriers, who hunt down invading rodents and dispose of them in a natural way.

As such, the pack’s managers are no strangers to rat infestations. Their most recent job, however, was one of the most shocking yet.

After a “grueling 2 hours” hunting down rodents at a local farm, the pack had already rounded up some 100 rats and were finishing up for the day. But as they lifted the last hay bale, chaos broke out, the dogs running in all directions as “an utter explosion of rats” erupted from the dried grass.

“There’s so many, there’s so many,” a pack employee shouts. “I don’t know what to do! There’s endless rats. Oh my God!”

Rat Pack Manager Explains Unusual Method of Pest Control

Though extermination by dogs is an unusual sight, it’s actually a fantastic option for farmers. Rats can cause major damage to buildings, cars, and other animals. When they create nests in hay bales, the rodents’ urine degrades the hay, rendering it unsafe for livestock.

Unfortunately, once the rats set up shop, removing them is easier said than done. By using poisons, a farmer risks poisoning their other animals. Not to mention, that poison is then released into the ecosystem. And even with poisons and traps, removing them all is a difficult task. That’s where the dogs come in.

“By using dogs, we aim to not need to use poisons and therefore reduce the amount of secondary deaths from bioaccumulation up the food chain so the rare predators are in no way affected,” Rat Pack manager Ed Cook explained to Newsweek.

“The days out are very different, depending on the location,” Cook continued. “However, they are all centered around using the dogs to locate and exterminate the rats. The speed and accuracy of this method cannot be rivaled.”

Using Dogs Isn’t Always 100 Percent Successful

Each and every one of the dogs of the Rat Pack is a hard-working, accomplished hunter. But even the greatest hunter doesn’t have a 100 percent success rate.

“The rats jump at the dogs when they are healthy and well-fed,” Cook said. “We have seen this a number of times before. However when they are fed high-quality, high-protein pig food, then they are at their healthiest. This allows them to have the strength to really fight back against the dogs.”

“On this particular day, we had rats measuring at 20 inches long,” he continued. “Rats are habitual, and sometimes in our videos, it can be seen that we are using our boots to scuff the route of the rat. They lay urine wherever they go, so other rats follow. This can be seen when they are trying to evade the dogs, and they know where to go and the dogs lose them. We do not catch them all.”