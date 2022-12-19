WATCH: Enormous Giant Squid Attacks Paddleboarder, Wraps Tentacles Around Board

In addition to the sunshine and glittering sea, a paddleboarder can expect to see a wide variety of sea creatures during a typical day on the ocean. Depending on the location, an ocean explorer might see jellyfish, stingrays, or minnows. Maybe even a dolphin or two, if they’re lucky.

For many, the open ocean sparks fear of sharks. And though it’s certainly possible you’ll spot one, shark attacks are exceedingly rare. What you never ever expect to see (or be attacked by) is a giant squid.

These mammoth mollusks dwell in the deepest depths of the sea, ranging from 1,000 to over 3,000 feet on average. This is probably for the best, considering they grow 30 to 40 feet in length with eyes the size of dinner plates – the largest of the animal kingdom. Reports of giant squid growing upwards of 60 feet are rumored, though never scientifically documented. Needless to say, they’re a rather shocking sight.

Giant squid are almost never seen, even by scientists who dedicate their lives to researching the animal. This is largely due to the unfortunate fact that virtually all that emerge at the ocean’s surface are dead. They float upward postmortem, the carcass washing up on the beach.

It’s because of that fact that James Taylor, a South African paddleboarder, received the shock of his life when a giant squid appeared below his boat, throwing its impossibly large tentacles over the deck.

Giant Squid Perished After Approaching Paddleboarder

The giant squid was very much alive when it accidentally tossed the paddleboarder into the sea. Sadly, however, its life was nearing its end. As the animal was clearly injured, James Taylor decided to catch it rather than allowing it to fall victim to an aquatic scavenger.

“It was quite badly injured and barely alive when I caught it,” Taylor wrote on Facebook alongside the wild video. “It didn’t even really try and get away. We ended up putting it out of its misery when we got to the beach. It felt like the best thing to do at the time.”

The squid was missing some of its tentacles and was covered in gruesome bite marks. Because of this, Taylor assumed that the creature had floated to the surface to die, and took the opportunity to contribute to scientific research. “We dissected it and took a bunch of videos and photos that we later sent to [the local aquarium] so that they could at least have a look at what we found,” he said.

“They sent these on to a professor who’s been studying giant squid in South Africa for the last 15 years. He was very excited about the find. He told me the next day that he’s only seen five wash up on South African shores since he started his studies.”