WATCH: Family Discovers One of the Most Venomous Snakes in the World Slithering on Christmas Tree

Christmas is a wonderful time of year. It brings out the best in some people and inspires acts of kindness. It is also a great way to show that people from around the world can share important cultural touchstones. For example, a family in North Carolina recently had to evacuate a furry freeloader from their Christmas tree. On the other side of the world, a family in South Africa had to call a professional to remove an intruder from their tree. The difference, though is that the family from here in the states was dealing with a squirrel while the South African Christmas tree played host to a venomous snake.

The boomslang is a long, slender snake that can be over six feet long when fully grown. They also possess some of the deadliest venom on the face of the planet. In short, if there was a list of venomous snakes you didn’t want in your Christmas tree, this one would be near the top. You can watch the boomslang slithering through holiday décor in the video below.

A family in South Africa had the surprise of their Christmas season when they discovered a boomslang in their living room tree. Boomslangs are one of the most venomous snakes in the world. pic.twitter.com/CyhaVNU41E — NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 19, 2022

Venomous Snakes Make Terrible Christmas Tree Ornaments

The video doesn’t tell us how this venomous snake found its way into the family’s Christmas tree. However, we do know that they did the smart thing and called a pro to handle it. In the video, we can see the snake catcher using a pair of tongs and his nerves of steel to capture the boomslang.

As the man pulls one of the most venomous snakes in the world out of the Christmas tree, he calmly gives some facts about the species. For instance, he points out that boomslangs’ fangs are in the back of their mouths, behind their eyes. He says that most people believe that this means they have a hard time biting humans. This isn’t the case, though. They can open their mouths 170 degrees. This allows them to “stab” larger prey or humans with their fangs. The snake catcher says they can “bite you full on your chest.”

Boomslang Bites Are Bad News

Cape Snakes Conservation points out that boomslangs are a very placid species. We can see that after the snake catcher removes the venomous invader from the Christmas tree, it isn’t aggressive. In fact, the snake seems to be more interested in getting away than in biting anyone.

That’s fortunate because boomslangs possess a deadly hemotoxic venom. This means the venom breaks down red blood cells which can lead to organ damage and if left untreated, death. To make things even more frightening, the resource notes that a boomslang doesn’t need to sink its teeth into a human to envenomate them. “It only takes a light scratch on the skin and a drop of venom.”

Boomslang venom is slow-acting. This allows plenty of time to seek antivenom. At the same time, the lack of initial symptoms may give some bite victims a false sense of security that could lead them to an early grave.