WATCH: Family of 5 Mountain Lions Casually Use Colorado Homeowner’s Front Porch

Most of us will never see a mountain lion in our lifetime, let alone a family of five wandering onto our front porch. But that’s exactly what happened to Evergreen, Colorado’s Doug Williams as his security camera’s footage shows.

Out for a leisurely morning stroll in the snow, a cougar mom and her five cubs decided to check out Williams’ home. It’s a beautiful sight, to be sure. But it’s also a staunch reminder of how careful Colorado homeowners must be. In fact, Coloradoans share their homes with more mountain lions than any other state in the U.S.

The last estimate I saw from a colleague on my 2022 CO trip said that anywhere from 2,500 to 7,500 mountain lions, or cougars, call Colorado home. And with that many big cats stalking the state, it’s no wonder residents remain wary of the stealthy, lethal predators. Their hunting prowess is just one facet of their existence, however, as Denver7 News reminds us:

“Surveillance cameras captured this mountain lion family’s morning walk in Evergreen yesterday,” the local outlet captions Williams’ footage. Which is exactly what this is, a walk shared by mom and her cubs. Those cubs look well-fed, however, which also means mom is an excellent hunter.

This is great news for this wild family, but less-so for Evergreen-area pet owners.

Mountain Lions Reportedly Killed Approx. 15 Dogs in Single Colorado Area

On the first of the year, The Colorado Sun reported that neighborhood residents of CO’s Nederland reported over a dozen cougar attacks on pet dogs. This, of course, has locals on-edge.

The daughter of one of those residents, Pam Rose, witnessed a cougar “actively stalking” their equines and their dog, Bagel. “I feel like it knew our patterns,” she told the outlet. “It knew Bagel lived there. And it was waiting to attack.”

In total, 23 Nederland-area dogs have either disappeared, been attacked, or killed by mountain lions between April 4, 2022, and December 9, 2022. An alarming cluster of these attacks occurred between November 14th and December 9th, too. Seven dogs were found dead between those dates, while two others were stalked and one survived an attack.

The answer to this isn’t culling cougars, however. Instead, Colorado pet owners should be vigilant about when and where they let their domestic animals reside.

“As morbid and messed up as it sounds, if we just have a dog getting attacked or killed and no human involvement, then it’s just lions doing lion things and we can’t kill them,” offers Sam Peterson, CPW’s Area 2 Boulder South District wildlife manager. “But if we were responding to every pet that was killed by wildlife with lethal removal, then we would be spending the majority of our time as officers (at least on the Front Range) doing that. And we would have to kill a lot of bears, lions, bobcats and coyotes”

Instead, Peterson says, “I think the best solution is advocating for responsible pet ownership and being diligent with your pets when living or visiting areas where wildlife are likely to be.”