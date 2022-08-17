Fearless Hunting Dog Scares off Giant Grizzly Bear

Dogs are great for many things: companionship, loyalty, and memories. However, in some cases, they can be terrific protectors. In this viral clip, an incredibly brave hunting dog scares off a giant grizzly bear in an open pasture.

The clip starts the huge bear walks up. The dog rolls around in the grass and remains unaware of the beast approaching in the distance. Then, as it sees the bear walking up, the dog’s ears perk up. It slowly walks toward the grizzly bear and barks twice, sending a warning. Then, it takes off on a full sprint toward the huge animal. The bear retreats into the woods, running as fast as it can. The dog slows up after just a few moments. Clearly, the grizzly didn’t want to mess with the dog.

The dog is a Karelian bear dog, a dog native to Finland. They’re a breed that specifically hunts big game like wild moose, elk, boar, and yes, even bears. The breed’s typical weight ranges from 44-66 pounds.

The clip can be viewed here on Air.TV.

However, if that grizzly had swapped places with this one from an insane Yukon Wildlife Cams video, the Karelian bear dog may have gotten a run for its money. In the clip, a grizzly bear marks a tree, scratches its back against it, and then turns on the jets and shows off its incredible speed.

This massive bear zooms past the wildlife camera, seemingly looking into the lens at one point in the video. Facebook users quickly commented on the size and speed of the beast. “Remember, you only have to be faster than your hiking partner!” one user joked.

Grizzly Bear Slaughters Moose Calf as Its Mother Watches

One viral video started trending on Instagram after popular account NatureIsMetal posted a moose sacrificing one of its calves in a shocking grizzly bear chase.

“Intended Consequences,” the account captioned their post, a pun on the common phrase “unintended consequences.”

The video depicts a huge bear chasing a moose and two of its calves. Onlookers in a boat on the other side of the river videoed the incident. Footage shows the bear galloping through marsh before diving into the water. Then, as the camera pans further downstream, we see the beast has locked its eyes on two targets: two calves swimming at a slower pace.

The woman videoing the incident asks where the mother moose is, hoping she would step in to save them. As if on cue, the moose appears from behind brush and dives in to protect her babies. However, the bear gains ground and eventually closes in. The mother moose seems to divert the hungry grizzly from one calf and allows it to lunge for the other.

Then, the mother moose simply watches with her other calf as the grizzly starts eating the baby. The onlookers from the boat groan with sadness.

A commenter agrees with the sentiment. They wrote, “We’re all just DNA vehicles at the end of the day.” Another user commented that the mother preserved her favorite calf and left the other one to die.