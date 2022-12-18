WATCH: Ferocious Raccoon Launches Sneak Attack Against Massive Iguana

A viral video of a hungry, aggressive raccoon taking on an invasive iguana has Instagram grabbing their popcorn. The Instagram account “Nature is Metal” definitely isn’t for the faint of heart–it’s full of graphic images of animals that haven’t been censored or edited in any way. Despite this, it has gathered an online community of 4 million followers who value its brutal honesty.

A recent post about a fierce raccoon taking on an iguana has had followers flooding the comment section. The clip shows the furry fighter scurrying down a tree and easily incapacitating the very large lizard. All the while, the camera operator awkwardly narrates the video. It seems like the iguana would’ve been taken down even faster has the person filming not insisted on getting so close and spooking the attacker a bit.

As always, the “Nature is Metal” account provides wonderful context via their caption to the clip. “Urban minibear attacks and kills an alien microdragon,” they write. “Raccoons are better known for digging through your trash to find a bite to eat than as pursuers, but that is exactly what occurred right in front of these tourists on the island of Key Biscayne, Miami. This is not the first video evidence to exist of a raccoon taking down an iguana, but I wouldn’t go so far as to call this regular behavior.”

The account points out that the “minibears” will eat other animals when they get a chance. “Although they can be skilled hunters when necessary, most of a raccoon’s sustenance is derived from plants, nuts, bird eggs, and insects. They will take the occasional bird or mouse if the opportunity presents itself, and urban raccoons are able to supplement all of the previously mentioned sources with food that humans throw away.”

Was the iguana already at a disadvantage against the raccoon?

“Nature is Metal” also seems to think the furry fighter’s opponent was already at a handicap. “As for the iguana, I suspect it might have been sick or previously injured, or possibly distracted by the [camera operator] providing color commentary. Either way, green iguanas are invasive in Florida and this raccoon did his home base a solid by removing the iguana and earning himself a hefty meal at the same time.”

The post was very popular with followers. It has over 21,000 likes and dozens of comments. “Nature is Metal” has a loyal following that respects the knowledge of the account. However, some Instagram couldn’t help but take sides in the attack, despite the caption. One follower thought the raccoon was doing Florida a service. “Those things are invasive anyways, glad nature is helping,” they wrote.

Another follower compared the pugilist critter to a Marvel superhero. “Rocket raccoon out here fighting reptilians,” they quipped. Still, another user couldn’t help but root for the reptile. “In my neck of the woods, I’d rather the raccoon be taken out. Varmints!”, they wrote. Finally, one follower was annoyed with the camera operator. “Watching this video I was all “step back and stop interfering….it’s moving away because you’re interfering… Let. Nature. Take. Its. Course.”

Regardless, the raccoon sure benefited from the hearty iguana meal. Now that it’s developed a taste for it, maybe we will other videos of the minibear avenger taking down more large reptiles.