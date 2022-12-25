WATCH: Flock of Sheep ‘Adopt’ Puppy in Adorable Video

If you need a video to give you that warm and fuzzy feeling, then look no further. This adorable video shows a flock of sheep that seemingly adopted a puppy dog into the fold.

Hardly any details about the video were provided, but the clip is no less awesome to watch because of it. The footage shows a relatively large flock of sheep making their way down a dirt road. Tagging along at the end of the flock is a precious little puppy dog. The puppy seems fascinated by the sheer. It’s seen often wagging its tail and approaching the much larger animals with a sense of wonder. The sheep also appear to be intrigued by the little puppy, repeatedly lowering their head to the ground to get on the puppy’s level as they say hello.

The video has racked up an astonishing 1.8 million views on Twitter in just a few days.

Heroic Dog Kills Pack Of Coyotes To Defend Sheep

Sheep and dogs have long had an intertwined existence. Shepherds have been employing the use of dogs to help protect their flocks from predators for centuries. In fact, the term “sheepdog” has even been coined to describe not a specific species of canine, but rather a symbolic title for any dog trained specifically to help protect herds of sheep. Earlier this year, one specific sheepdog named Casper made headlines when he heroically saved a flock of sheep from an attacking pack of coyotes.

Perhaps no other species of dog has become more adept at protecting sheep than the Great Pyrenees, the exact breed of dog that Casper is. According to John Wierwille, Casper’s owner, a pack of coyotes came onto his property in Decatur, Georgia early last month. That’s when the dog sprung into action.

The protective big dog fought off the coyotes in the sheep pen more than for half an hour – even killing a few of the attackers in the scrum. As the remaining coyotes fled the scene, Casper gave chase. The Great Pyrenees was able to hunt down and eliminate he had killed 8 of the 11 coyotes responsible for the attack. Casper didn’t come out of the fight unscathed though.

Casper’s owners didn’t find him until 2 days after the fight with the coyotes went down. The dog had to be taken to a local vet where several surgeries were required. “He looked like death. I mean he looked terrible,” said Wierwille about finding him. “He came back home and he just kind of looked at me like, ‘boss stop looking at how bad I look, just take care of me.’”

According to the veterinary team that took care of him, he was in “bad, bad condition” when his owner brought him into the office. Casper suffered severe wounds to his back and neck. Two of the wounds were approximately 6 to 8 inches in length. He also lost his tail. Thankfully though, he survived and successfully protected the sheep he was tasked with guarding.