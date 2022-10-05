WATCH: Florida Angler Smacks Gator on the Head With Rod to Keep It From Stealing His Catch

Tarpons are one of the most popular game fish in Florida and along the Gulf Coast. So it comes as no surprise that David Browning was fishing for tarpon off a small bridge in South Florida. The surprise came when a gator tried to bite the man’s catch.

That’s when Browning bopped the alligator on its head with his fishing rod to keep the gator from stealing his catch.

Tarpon are saltwater fish. However, the juveniles thrive in brackish water near where the man fished. They often seek out rivers and the backcountry of the Everglades where there are fewer predators like sharks. Then, once they get bigger, they’ll test open waters in search of larger prey.

However, while these brackish and swampy back-waters don’t have sharks, they are full of alligators.

In the video below, Browning smacks the alligator for attempting to steal his catch in this viral TikTok.

He manages to get the tarpon onto the bridge, securing the catch. He also posted another TikTok showing off the baby tarpon.

“Gator was saving his friend,” one person joked in the comment section.

“Cue the dentist from Finding Nemo yelling ‘not your fish! my fish!'” another joked.

One person said that Browning endangered himself by leaning over too far. “My man could have fell in leaning down like that.”

That video of Browning’s tarpon can be seen above.

Florida Driver Cruises Down Highway With Gator Strapped to Back of SUV

In this viral photo on Twitter, a Floridian drives down the highway with a huge dead alligator strapped to the back of their Chevy SUV. Another driver snapped the picture over Labor Day Weekend while driving south of Melbourne, Florida.

The massive creature was knotted up from its shuttered snout all the way to its tail and did not appear to be alive, Click Orlando first reported on the strange incident on Tuesday, stating that the huge creature didn’t appear to be alive. Its snout was tied shut and a few cables corralled its body inside the small trailer the Chevy SUV towed. The gator’s body takes up the entire length of the vehicle and then some. The hunters folded the gator’s tail back toward the car to make more room.

Karen Kress drove behind the vehicle and snapped a photo of the incredible sight.

However, there seems to be a simple explanation for the picture: gator hunting season.

Floridians are right in the middle of alligator hunting season. Many believe that the gator had been killed and was being transported home by the hunter.

From August 15 to November 1, people with valid permits from Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission can hunt the reptiles.

More than 15,000 people apply for a small amount of permits each year. The commission offers only 7,000 permits each year, according to Space Coast Daily. The Sunshine State contains an estimated 1.3 million alligators.

The crazy photo can be viewed below.