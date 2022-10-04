WATCH: Florida Cops Fearlessly Wrangle Highly Venomous Diamondback Rattlesnake

While rattlesnakes are a vital part of many different ecosystems, sometimes they venture a little too close for comfort. And in those cases, some brave individual or two will have to come and risk a trip to the hospital to take the reptile further away from suburbia for the sake of the snake (and easily-spooked humans).

In this case, an Eastern diamondback rattlesnake was slithering in the bushes near a housing complex in Florida. Naturally, the Sunshine State residents are no strangers to the stray reptile. Still, the last thing you want to hear while walking your dog or taking out the trash is the distinct hiss of a rattle.

Thankfully, Lee County Sheriff’s Office was more than capable of handling the wildlife call. They soon responded with tongs and hooks in hand.

On Facebook, the department shared the incredible encounter.

“Lee County, Florida is home to some amazing, yet dangerous wildlife species. That being said, South District deputies received a call in reference to a large Eastern Diamondback rattlesnake near a home,” the LCSO said.

Quickly, the officers managed to get a hold of the snake’s head so that they weren’t at risk of a seriously venomous bite. Then they loaded the rattlesnake into their container and off they took it to an open area. There, it would have plenty of room to hide and hunt.

Take a look.

Among the officers, there was “Deputy Jim VanPelt, who is licensed through FWC as a large constrictor contractor, used his training and experience to wrangle this large rattler using proper equipment. The rattler was safely relocated to a desolate area, diffusing the slithery situation.”

The LCSO clarified, “While Deputy VanPelt was able to do this without harming the animal, not all deputies are experienced certified serpent specialists!”

Rattlesnake Is Actually Just As Afraid of Humans

Scary as it is to encounter an Eastern diamondback rattlesnake, you may find that they have a very similar response to yours when they see you. In fact, according to National Geographic, these rattlers really only attack as a last method of defense.

“Feared as deadly and aggressive, diamondbacks are actually highly averse to human contact and only attack in defense,” the publication explained. “Most bites occur when humans taunt or try to capture or kill a rattlesnake. They can accurately strike at up to one-third their body length.”

If they do infect you, though, you’ll definitely be on your way to the closest clinic.

“Diamondback venom is a potent hemotoxin that kills red blood cells and causes tissue damage. Bites are extremely painful and can be fatal to humans,” Nat Geo said.

There is good news though: antivenin is widely available, so fatalities from these critters are relatively rare.